Leave it to the House Intelligence Committee chairman to throw a lot of Schiff at the wall just to see what sticks. Schiff has added this to the mix:

Over 500 legal scholars agree President Trump committed impeachable conduct: President Trump betrayed his oath of office by seeking foreign interference in our elections for his personal, political benefit at the expense of national security interests.https://t.co/943a7XesU4 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 7, 2019

That approach sounds so familiar, doesn’t it?

The tactic here is tried and true. "Respected legal scholars all agree that Trump committed impeachable offenses." "92% of scientists agree that climate change is real." "Members of America's national intelligence agencies are unassailable." https://t.co/KfeqIfJ2Jn — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) December 5, 2019

In the end what only matters is what the House members think, but Schiff knows that.

Its not a faculty lounge popularity contest numnuts. — Republicanvet R U aFredo? (@Republicanvet91) December 7, 2019

But the Dems sure wish it was.

LMAO. I could not care less what a bunch of leftists professors think of Trump. I do care about your coordination with Eric Ciaramella. You can't hide him forever! https://t.co/QWOlEYTjto — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) December 7, 2019

And, they're probably all Democrats. — Author – Carol D. Mitchell (@suzy1493) December 7, 2019

I can't remember the last year this clown made an honest tweet https://t.co/Nc6QUqsnnR — brad🦀🦂🍁🏜 (@2brad99) December 7, 2019

But remember, there are also people called “legal scholars” who believe that Trump would effectively be a king if the House doesn’t impeach him.