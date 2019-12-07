Leave it to the House Intelligence Committee chairman to throw a lot of Schiff at the wall just to see what sticks. Schiff has added this to the mix:
Over 500 legal scholars agree President Trump committed impeachable conduct:
President Trump betrayed his oath of office by seeking foreign interference in our elections for his personal, political benefit at the expense of national security interests.https://t.co/943a7XesU4
That approach sounds so familiar, doesn’t it?
The tactic here is tried and true.
"Respected legal scholars all agree that Trump committed impeachable offenses."
"92% of scientists agree that climate change is real."
"Members of America's national intelligence agencies are unassailable." https://t.co/KfeqIfJ2Jn
Nailed it. https://t.co/p5u2b59fLY
In the end what only matters is what the House members think, but Schiff knows that.
Its not a faculty lounge popularity contest numnuts.
But the Dems sure wish it was.
LMAO. I could not care less what a bunch of leftists professors think of Trump.
I do care about your coordination with Eric Ciaramella.
You can't hide him forever! https://t.co/QWOlEYTjto
And, they're probably all Democrats.
I can't remember the last year this clown made an honest tweet https://t.co/Nc6QUqsnnR
But remember, there are also people called “legal scholars” who believe that Trump would effectively be a king if the House doesn’t impeach him.