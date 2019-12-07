A while back you might remember Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bragging about having helped block Amazon from opening a new headquarters in New York. Since then Amazon has announced that the company would be opening an office in New York City, albeit one that is projected to create several thousand fewer jobs than the original project. AOC spiked the ball over that news, and believes she’s owed an apology:

Me waiting on the haters to apologize after we were proven right on Amazon and saved the public billions https://t.co/AC64pG0nZI pic.twitter.com/xzCepkX4AV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 6, 2019

Apparently the congresswoman didn’t think the apologies were coming in fast enough, so she decided to take on what she called GOP “disinformation” about Amazon’s previous plans to build a headquarters in AOC’s district vs. their new announcement to open an office in Manhattan:

While we’re here, let’s clear up some GOP disinfo:

– “It’s 1500 jobs vs 25,000”: The 25,000 jobs figure was a 10-20 year fantasy # from Amazon, not a promise or agreement. In exchange for that lack of commitment, they wanted billions of public $. Their Y1 jobs projection was 700. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 7, 2019

– “It’s in Manhattan, not Queens”: If you live in NYC, you would know people commute to work. Amazon would not have paid taxes for many, many years and not contribute to fixing our crumbling subway system. So lots of added strain, no benefit. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 7, 2019

– Also, and very importantly, these jobs are for FREE. The public was going to pay $3 billion in public subsidies & millions in hard cash building Amazon’s campus for them- NYC residents were subsidizing Amazon tons per job. Now they‘re bringing work without the welfare. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 7, 2019

Pradheep Shanker kicks things off with a thread AOC won’t like:

Lets clear up some @AOC disinfo: Those billions in tax credits ONLY came to fruition if Amazon met the specific goals set forward by Gov Cuomo and NYC:https://t.co/KTvqgvb65F https://t.co/7O5eaLrmVg — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 7, 2019

That included a massive construction project: "Amazon will build a campus of at least 4 million square feet…But rather than going through the city’s extensive land use review process, known as ULURP, the state will take the lead and override local regulations" — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 7, 2019

Lets note that @AOC never, ever talks about the loss of construction jobs…which would have been significant. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 7, 2019

"The agreement comes with a number of incentives: Specifically, Amazon will receive $897 million from the city’s Relocation and Employment Assistance Program (REAP) and $386 million from the Industrial & Commercial Abatement Program (ICAP)." This would have been upfront. But… — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 7, 2019

"It will receive an additional $505 million in a capital grant and $1.2 billion in “Excelsior” credits if its job creation goals are met. That brings the total amount of public funds granted to $2.988 billion—in other words, the city and state will pay Amazon $48,000 per job." — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 7, 2019

In short, AOC is right that to get to 25k jobs would have taken about a decade. She is wrong that the money would have been given regardless. Furthermore, the money that was given upfront would have been for construction…which would have created other jobs. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 7, 2019

And what does @AOC also not mention? The LOSS IN TAX RECEIPTS: "Amazon will generate $27.5 billion in revenue over 25 years, a 9:1 ratio of revenue to subsidies—an arrangement Cuomo called “the highest rate of return for an economic incentive program the state has ever offered.” — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 7, 2019

In short, that is money that @AOC cannot show will ever be created for the state and the city. In short, @AOC shows a complete lack of economic, governmental, and mathematical understanding on this issue. It is shocking how dumb she is. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 7, 2019

So AOC is either being disingenuous or doesn’t know what she’s talking about? No way!

"Those jobs weren't gonna happen anyway" sure is a rebuttal. https://t.co/XTR6XJBRmn — neontaster (@neontaster) December 7, 2019

Helping keep a company from expanding in your district and then claiming those wouldn’t have been real jobs anyway is a bold strategy.

Basic math was invented by my political opponents in an effort to discredit me. https://t.co/zEDV6Trcbz — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) December 7, 2019

To brand every viewpoint that's different from yours as a GOP talking point is callous and tired. How do you brag about trading +20000 jobs in queens for 1500 jobs in Manhattan? 🤔🙄 Congrats on playing yourself 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/5RZYuPJwLb — KG (@KG_Mogane) December 7, 2019

wtf does Y1 have to do with it? You cost NYC billions of dollars and tens of thousands of jobs So you admit that the projected jobs was cut off and billions of projected revenue is gone? Stop acting like you helped anything The Hudson Yard office isn't even the same thing https://t.co/6svfIpH90E — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 7, 2019

You …. lecturing others about "disinfo" by passing off disinfo. LOLOLOL. https://t.co/dPW7UH0xU2 — Sister Delecto Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) December 7, 2019

Here's some real "disinfo:" using the Y1 figure for the 25,000 jobs, but taking the vague figure of 1,500 jobs as an absolute, concrete, and immediate outcome. https://t.co/IS6l9cWlEl — Wygon (@waltwygon) December 7, 2019

Yeah, keep telling yourself that you didn't cost your city the Amazon HQ and that this is just as good. https://t.co/06eiRrIJtL — Neal Hyde (@neal5x5000) December 7, 2019

And AOC’s fans will be applauding her the whole time.