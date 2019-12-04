The next round of House impeachment inquiry hearings is off and running in the Judiciary Committee. The “witnesses” today are four law professors, and three of them opened with statements that indicate they very much believe the Democrat allegations and that President Trump has committed impeachable offenses.

The Intelligence Committee hearings led by Rep. Adam Schiff had many “witnesses” who didn’t actually witness much of anything, and the Judiciary Committee hearing is off to a similar start. As Buck Sexton points out, the Democrats continue to do themselves no favors:

Dems are throwing anything and everything at the wall to see what sticks (if anything):

Trending

No kidding!

And that about sums up what we’ve seen so far.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Buck SextonDonald Trumpimpeachmentjerrold Nadler