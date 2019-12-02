As the field of 2020 Democrats continues to jockey for position heading into the election year, the promises are flying. In her desperation to gain some ground, Elizabeth Warren has rolled out a doozy:

My goal is to get elected—but I plan to be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College. I want my second term to be elected by direct vote. pic.twitter.com/a2Lj2a9F0F — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 2, 2019

Who wants to tell Warren (as well as her supporters who are in full agreement)?

You know who participates in the process of amending the Constitution? Senators. You know who doesn't? Presidents. https://t.co/3AiAPMlfXw — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) December 2, 2019

The POTUS literally has zero say in the process to eliminate the Electoral College. If your goal is to help push through a bunch of moronic constitutional amendments, you should stay in the Senate. https://t.co/1IxE2od4Va — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) December 2, 2019

It’s truly hilarious if you think about it:

My goal is to get elected and then abolish the unfair corrupt system that elected me. https://t.co/d57PGgElX9 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 2, 2019

LOL. She’s trying so very hard.

Making absurd, completely unrealistic promises is rapidly becoming her specialty. https://t.co/py1s6D84aS — David French (@DavidAFrench) December 2, 2019

Warren’s latest “plan” has less than a 1/1024th chance of success.

Under this system, candidates would spend their time almost exclusicely in NY, CA, TX, and FL. Why would they bother caring what voters in IA or ND think? This idea is crap, and you should do some long thinking about why this is a terrible idea. https://t.co/SdkyThSg5v — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) December 2, 2019

No thanks, I like the Constitution — The Well Armed Lamb (@LambWithGuns) December 2, 2019

This is the candidate @BillKristol wants to elect to ”preserve our institutions.” https://t.co/EVncabbFkp — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 2, 2019

This is the literal most unrealistic campaign promise ive heard in weeks. https://t.co/RUxjHyoA2R — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) December 2, 2019

Are there any other “inconvenient” clauses in the Constitution of the United States of America you’re magically going to repeal? — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) December 2, 2019

You’re living in a dream world if you think the electoral college is going anywhere. Regardless of whether you approve of it or not, you will never in a million years get state legislatures or federal legislators to vote in the numbers necessary to change it. Literally never. — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) December 2, 2019

She’s lying. It’s not going to happen and she knows this. pic.twitter.com/3zGm5Wpa1d — s. lee (@spopslee) December 2, 2019

And now, the upside:

The good news is that her first goal is currently about as likely as her second one. Let’s hope it stays that way. https://t.co/WJukJFvHhp — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 2, 2019

Bingo!