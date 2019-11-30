Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren likes to say she has a “plan” for everything, but not all of them are original. Occasionally Warren has to borrow from the past. Here’s an example:

Does that ring any bells?

Warren’s dusting off one of President Obama’s 2012 classics for her 2020 campaign. Bold strategy!

Trending

And “paying it forward” is done voluntarily. The so-called “Patriotic Millionaires” begging the government to raise their taxes instead of just sending all the extra money they want to the U.S. Treasury won’t do so unless forced.

Warren has no interest in reality when she has a 2020 nomination to try and win.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth Warrenyou didn't build that