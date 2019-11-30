Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren likes to say she has a “plan” for everything, but not all of them are original. Occasionally Warren has to borrow from the past. Here’s an example:

It's a point I've made since my very first campaign: Nobody in this country got rich on their own. They relied on infrastructure we all paid for, employees we all paid to educate. So if you're successful, good for you—now pay it forward so everyone has a chance at success. pic.twitter.com/FAuZhggAGk — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 29, 2019

Does that ring any bells?

“You didn’t build that” remix. I hated it when Obama said it and it sounds even worse when being spewed by a pandering fraud, #FauxCahontas. — Harriet Baldwin 🇺🇸 (@HarrietBaldwin) November 29, 2019

Warren’s dusting off one of President Obama’s 2012 classics for her 2020 campaign. Bold strategy!

You got rich by snapping up foreclosed homes and flipping them for profit. I'm pretty sure I had nothing to do with that. Not willingly, at least. https://t.co/BZPkS1atu7 — Mo Mo (@molratty) November 30, 2019

I'm not the one who hired her to teach a class for $400k. — Mo Mo (@molratty) November 30, 2019

It's also a point Barack Obama made and that got us Trump. https://t.co/NWP979rt0I — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 30, 2019

Wealth envy not only isn’t a good look on you, Chief, but it’s a strange hill to die on, having lied & cheated to secure a six figure salary for yourself. https://t.co/tRoQzBPZUI — Lizzy Lou Who 🍂🍃 (@_wintergirl93) November 30, 2019

People get rich despite government. Not because of government. Unless you’re a politician or have a government contract. https://t.co/cmtitaFrOf — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) November 30, 2019

'Marauding bands that seize everything at your factory' will make a catchy nickname for President Warren's IRS. https://t.co/GlLmRAB5xi — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 30, 2019

This makes no sense. If somebody is successful, they already pay more in higher taxes, which go towards paying for infrastructure. https://t.co/jAmtwV7Fdn — Sam Valley (@SamValley) November 30, 2019

Some relied on infrastructure and employees. Some relied on phony resumes…. https://t.co/uzhr9ImG9F — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) November 30, 2019

“You didn’t build that. Now, build it and run it and give us your wealth and income that you generate from it or we will seize it anyway and throw you in jail as well.” Why is she trying so hard to be as bad or worse than Comrade Bernie? https://t.co/xrLsWSi8Ju — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) November 30, 2019

Pay it forward by redistributing the wealth? No thanks you socialist nutjob — JDL (@willfly4food86) November 30, 2019

And “paying it forward” is done voluntarily. The so-called “Patriotic Millionaires” begging the government to raise their taxes instead of just sending all the extra money they want to the U.S. Treasury won’t do so unless forced.

Yes. And middle class, along with wealthy, successful Americans paid for that TOO! The top 20% of earners pay over 80% of the taxes used to finance what you’re talking about. DO YOUR HOMEWORK. https://t.co/waZoCZH0Nl — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 30, 2019

Uhhh, those "rich" are already part of the "we" and we already have a progressive tax system. No idea what she is claiming here. pic.twitter.com/EUPO2GvgF4 — Fishy Catfish (@CatfishFishy) November 29, 2019

Warren has no interest in reality when she has a 2020 nomination to try and win.