Democrat presidential candidate and former VP Joe Biden is embarking on campaign trip around Iowa dubbed the “No Malarkey” tour:
Tomorrow, we’re kicking off our eight-day, 18 county “No Malarkey” barnstorm across Iowa! I’d love to see you there. Head to https://t.co/qm53SbH51r to find an event in your community. pic.twitter.com/YngzAn9vKZ
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 29, 2019
Biden’s even got a tour bus to match:
“The malarkey stops here” pic.twitter.com/tnyeHCjVNZ
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 30, 2019
For anyone who needs a definition: pic.twitter.com/QUxLrSIhWN
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 30, 2019
Inside: bananas, avocados, donuts and graphics pic.twitter.com/IE7E6O4oag
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 30, 2019
Even though Joe’s bus is dubbed “no malarkey,” we’re still expecting to hear plenty of malarkey.
This bus has boomer energy!
— Shaham Dowlat (@ShahamDow) November 30, 2019
Get Off My Lawn and Vote For Me!
— Tom (@BoreGuru) November 30, 2019
Ummm. I'm pretty sure the "YOU KIDS GET OFF MY LAWN!!" vote is going for trump Joe… https://t.co/RRGHvUBNlV
— Inappropriate Billy (@BillyTheGtrGuy) November 30, 2019
sweet jeebus who is your target demo uncle joe? https://t.co/JbVVRIRU00
— "Professor Debbie" (@mosesmosesmoses) November 30, 2019
It's cheeky and cute. Pokes fun at his oldster image while referencing hip mid-century style.
— merrick garland (@madakett) November 30, 2019
I had to Google this because I was sure it was a Deep Fake.
It's not. https://t.co/cQap8egWcP
— Red-Nosed Shi-reindeer 🔴🎄✨ (@sheermean) November 30, 2019
Ladies & gentlemen, coming to you straight from the 40’s…JOE BIDEN!
— Pavlov's Burrito (@pavlovsburrito) November 30, 2019