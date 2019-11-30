Democrat presidential candidate and former VP Joe Biden is embarking on campaign trip around Iowa dubbed the “No Malarkey” tour:

Tomorrow, we’re kicking off our eight-day, 18 county “No Malarkey” barnstorm across Iowa! I’d love to see you there. Head to https://t.co/qm53SbH51r to find an event in your community. pic.twitter.com/YngzAn9vKZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 29, 2019

Biden’s even got a tour bus to match:

For anyone who needs a definition: pic.twitter.com/QUxLrSIhWN — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 30, 2019

Inside: bananas, avocados, donuts and graphics pic.twitter.com/IE7E6O4oag — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 30, 2019

Even though Joe’s bus is dubbed “no malarkey,” we’re still expecting to hear plenty of malarkey.

This bus has boomer energy! — Shaham Dowlat (@ShahamDow) November 30, 2019

Get Off My Lawn and Vote For Me! — Tom (@BoreGuru) November 30, 2019

Ummm. I'm pretty sure the "YOU KIDS GET OFF MY LAWN!!" vote is going for trump Joe… https://t.co/RRGHvUBNlV — Inappropriate Billy (@BillyTheGtrGuy) November 30, 2019

sweet jeebus who is your target demo uncle joe? https://t.co/JbVVRIRU00 — "Professor Debbie" (@mosesmosesmoses) November 30, 2019

It's cheeky and cute. Pokes fun at his oldster image while referencing hip mid-century style. — merrick garland (@madakett) November 30, 2019

I had to Google this because I was sure it was a Deep Fake. It's not. https://t.co/cQap8egWcP — Red-Nosed Shi-reindeer 🔴🎄✨ (@sheermean) November 30, 2019