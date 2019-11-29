The Democrat field continues to wind its way toward the next debate and later the Iowa caucuses and a few have dropped out along the way. Some are predicting that the Kamala Harris campaign might soon be finished, and that they might have been their own worst enemy:

One [Kamala Harris] adviser said the fixation that some younger staffers have with liberals on Twitter distorted their view of what issues and moments truly mattered.”https://t.co/gFh71HTvC8 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 29, 2019

You mean there are super-progressive 2020 Dem candidates (and staffers) who might be finding out that the social media bubble doesn’t quite match up to the real world? That and a lot more:

There is no surer sign of distress for a campaign than the willingness of staff, donors and supporters to publicly-if anonymously- air their grievances while the campaign is still in progress.https://t.co/goMysPPvc9 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 29, 2019

Usually I hate these sort of "pre-mortem" campaign obituaries, and I probably give Harris a better chance of staging a comeback than most people here, but this story is well-reported and yeah she's made a series of pretty strange choices. https://t.co/1roNId4We5 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 29, 2019

“This is my third presidential campaign and I have never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly." Ooof. This resignation letter from Kelly Mehlenbacher, the former state operations director for Kamala Harris is rough. https://t.co/5D4GpTmyT3 pic.twitter.com/WeZDhH33s0 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 29, 2019

How Kamala Harris’s Campaign Unraveled

“her troubles go beyond staffing and strategy: Her financial predicament is dire. The campaign has not taken a poll or been able to afford TV advertising since September, and it has all but quit buying Facebook ads.” https://t.co/v6VAP4rVWP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 29, 2019

What could have possibly gone wrong?

“but but these policies polled so well with blue checkmarks” — Razor (@hale_razor) November 29, 2019

It sounds as if the Harris campaign has been existing in a bubble which could be about to burst:

This is brutal and confirms a ton of speculation about Kamala and her campaign in general. https://t.co/DMEDaHGWuN — NeoN: Automataster (@neontaster) November 29, 2019

Twitter's echo chamber and a shot across the bow from Tulsi sunk SS Harris — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) November 29, 2019

The campaign hasn’t yet officially slipped beneath the surface but it sure looks like some are scrambling for lifeboats.