For many, Thanksgiving is a time for family to gather and enjoy good food, football and catching up with each other on what’s going on. For others, it’s an agenda-pushing opportunity. Here’s yet another example, with a sickening twist:

Talking with your family about abortion isn’t always easy. If you're visiting loved ones for the holidays this time of year, check out our guide for talking about abortion, including graphics, articles, and a toolkit! https://t.co/PS4JoPPopA pic.twitter.com/C6ufVl3iaE — NNAF Abortion Funds (@AbortionFunds) November 27, 2019

Yikes. For some, politics never takes a holiday:

“Hi guys! It’s so great to see you. Hold on, let me go back to the car to get the graphs, articles, and toolkit for my abortion presentation.”https://t.co/55oixmnVez — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 27, 2019

“Well, uncle, it’s funny you should say that, because I . . .

[shouts into living room]

“TONY, IS THE POWERPOINT SET UP? I THINK YOU HAVE TO USE HDMI 3. YEAH . . . IT SAYS ‘ARC’ ON IT. THE FILE IS ON MY DESKTOP. IT’S CALLED THANKSGIVINGABORTIONTALK.PPTX.” https://t.co/55oixmnVez — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 27, 2019

"Hey, Bob, can you carve the turkey?"

"Dang it, I’m missing the knife.”

“No problem, let me grab the abortion toolkit.”https://t.co/DtK72fUGDo — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 27, 2019

*taps on glass with a knife* "Alright everyone. Settle down. I hope everyone's enjoying their food. Thank you all for coming. I'd like to direct your attention to this picture of an aborted fetus….." https://t.co/UCOPOjdzXQ — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) November 27, 2019

Dear family. Don't look at this as a completely disrespectful intrusion on your family gathering. Look at it as having one less member of the family with whom to share the family inheritance! https://t.co/w7P1xT2WCR — Nieds Dead Horse (@NDH_j_m_f) November 27, 2019

"Could you pass the cranberry sauce? Also here's why killing babies is actually good" https://t.co/kpDAx0M6va — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) November 27, 2019

Unbelievable.

Self-awareness isn’t a strong trait for abortion cheerleaders.

Does it start with, "Think of how many fewer loved ones would be sitting here if you had just aborted them?" https://t.co/zmEEUkdi5l — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 27, 2019

Y'ALL WANNA WATCH GOSNELL MOVIE OR UNPLANNED MOVIE FIRST? https://t.co/iUXphgVEJX — Students for Life (@StudentsforLife) November 27, 2019

This is what every Thanksgiving dinner needs: charts and graphs about abortion. https://t.co/cnS9mv8nAk — John J. Miller (@heymiller) November 27, 2019

This is ghoulish. — I thought this was America… (@Sports_fan20) November 27, 2019

Happy deathgiving! — Scythe of Lyfe (@Scythe_of_lyfe) November 27, 2019

Just don’t disagree with them, or…

I'm not invited to dinner. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0Y56DM4s0o — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 27, 2019

Perfect.