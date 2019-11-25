Last week Round One of the House Democrats impeachment inquiry hearings concluded. Party rhetoric aside, how did it all play out with the public? Byron York spelled out in a brief thread where the Democrats stood before the hearings vs. where they stand after:

Theory: Before hearings, public heard Democratic/media impeachment narrative. Trump abused power, engaged in quid pro quo/extortion/bribery, endangered national security. Support for impeachment grew. 1/3 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 25, 2019

Then hearings showed what impeachment was actually *about.* Significant part of public went: Huh? Support for impeachment began to trail off. 2/3 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 25, 2019

In other words, impeachment hearings had exactly opposite effect from Democratic hopes. They wanted compelling TV show to dramatize Trump wrongdoing. Instead, got insanely complicated bureaucratic tale, mostly about Ukraine. Sale not made. 3/3 End. — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 25, 2019

In other words:

I think at this point, for the Democrats, the idea of a senate trial is less desirable than getting politically creamed https://t.co/C9wYh3tYje — not important enough to folow (@MarkMazman) November 25, 2019

Funnier still, Schiff says he’s concerned Republicans will “turn this into a circus.” Will a lack of self-awareness like that it’s possible Schiff tries to keep impeachment moving forward in spite of how it’s playing with the general public.