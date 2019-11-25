For the last three years, everything Adam Schiff has claimed constituted impeachable offenses against President Trump has been of the utmost urgency, until it isn’t and he’s forced to move the goalposts and come up with something else. Schiff’s latest impeachment chew toy has also received his “utmost urgency” label:

Intel chairman Schiff to colleagues: Trump impeachment is ‘an urgent matter that cannot wait.’ — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 25, 2019

Schiff hinting at no delays on timeline: “[Trump] has accepted or enlisted foreign nations to interfere in our upcoming elections, including the next one; this is an urgent matter that cannot wait if we are to protect the nation’s security and the integrity of our elections.” pic.twitter.com/kT9LAN4SeZ — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 25, 2019

Maybe the rest of the House will get right on that most urgent matter, after returning from Thanksgiving vacation:

So lets all go on Thanksgiving break and come back next month because it's so urgent LOL — HSL (@grandpasullivan) November 25, 2019

And then he said: “Come on guys! I’m being serious!!” — Wawasense (@wawasense) November 25, 2019

"…until our vacation is over" https://t.co/42zLmS0nxC — Political Gritty (@PoliticalGritty) November 25, 2019

"An urgent matter that cannot wait" Well except for your vacation right shifty? https://t.co/c9d1fyEJlk — Under Cover Tanker (@mn6824) November 25, 2019

Was that before or after they all left on vacation? Bahahahaha. #Schiffshowforchristmas — Khaos (@Muzztang98) November 25, 2019

It's a crisis, but first we'll take another vacation… https://t.co/s3zsbaQJoM — Robert Myers (@Rondo2) November 25, 2019

Meanwhile, they are taking 10 days off 😂😂😂😂😂 — Paul E F (@FerranteGiants) November 25, 2019

Perhaps there are multiple reasons Dems find it such an “urgent” matter:

Based on the last Dem debate you bet it's urgent. https://t.co/m4oygbHX4j — Jeffrey Lynn (@GrumpyFunSucker) November 25, 2019

LOL.