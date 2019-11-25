For the last three years, everything Adam Schiff has claimed constituted impeachable offenses against President Trump has been of the utmost urgency, until it isn’t and he’s forced to move the goalposts and come up with something else. Schiff’s latest impeachment chew toy has also received his “utmost urgency” label:

Maybe the rest of the House will get right on that most urgent matter, after returning from Thanksgiving vacation:

Perhaps there are multiple reasons Dems find it such an “urgent” matter:

LOL.

