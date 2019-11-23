As we told you earlier this week, Jon Cooper, chairman of the Democratic Coalition, shared a totally believable anecdote intended to prove that Trump’s base is abandoning him:

This totally believable overheard conversation proves that Trump’s support is disappearing https://t.co/FmigX3o9Ob — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 22, 2019

Here’s the alleged overheard conversation:

Overheard two middle-aged guys who were pumping gas next to me just now… ⛽️ Guy #1: "I'm f*cking embarrassed that I voted for Trump. What a f*cking traitor."

Guy #2: "F*ck all the Republicans. Worthless pieces of sh*t." — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 21, 2019

Senator Ted Cruz has performed a helpful analysis of it all:

Hmm. I’m gonna try to make up Trump voters. 1 Let’s have them pumping gas; my driver told me regular people do that. 2 Let’s have them curse constantly; that’ll seem realistic. 3 These yokels don’t care about jobs or guns or the border; nope, Ukraine is their big issue. Perfect! https://t.co/74USU2Q9bw — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 22, 2019

Cooper and others didn’t like Cruz questioning the veracity of a claim similar to those we’ve heard with increasing frequency in the Trump era, often involving overheard conversations or woke children:

Hey @tedcruz, a comment and a question regarding your response to my tweet. First, despite your cynicism, I actually DID overhear that exact conversation at a gas pump. And second, I would never support a politician who insulted MY spouse. Why do you still support Trump? 🧐 https://t.co/5gRu73dCiQ — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 22, 2019

Oh boy #KremlinCruz is attacking @joncoopertweets. Please amplify and reply to this to the moon and back. https://t.co/URFckWDxqh — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 22, 2019

You should come to Texas once in a while, Ted. You'd see many, many, many of your constituents having similar conversations. https://t.co/u9l8sto3zA — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) November 23, 2019

Anyway, back to the alleged conversation that started it all. What are the odds that it actually happened?