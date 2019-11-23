As we told you earlier today, Kamala Harris told her supporters that if she’s president and any drug companies “resist” her decrees, she’d “snatch their patent so we can take over”:

Ironically enough it was just a couple months ago that Harris likened Trump to a dictator.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw couldn’t let Harris’ comments go by without attaching some big reality checks:

Progressives like Harris have never been big on thinking through the possible unintended consequences to their proposals.

But Trump’s the one who’s an authoritarian. Please.

