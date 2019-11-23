As we told you earlier today, Kamala Harris told her supporters that if she’s president and any drug companies “resist” her decrees, she’d “snatch their patent so we can take over”:

Harris, like Warren, tells her audience about using presidential powers to to make drugs cheaper. If they resist: “I will snatch their patent so we can take over.” Someone in the audience asks “can we do that?” “Yes, we can do that! We just need the will to do that.” pic.twitter.com/DXT84eTKjQ — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 23, 2019

Ironically enough it was just a couple months ago that Harris likened Trump to a dictator.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw couldn’t let Harris’ comments go by without attaching some big reality checks:

Nope. Patents are unequivocally protected in the US Constitution. Even if they weren’t, it doesn’t take a genius to understand that stealing people’s property after they make it means THEY WON’T MAKE IT ANYMORE. Fewer drugs, fewer cures. Bad policy. https://t.co/tCWbd3b5iI — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 23, 2019

Progressives like Harris have never been big on thinking through the possible unintended consequences to their proposals.

But Trump’s the one who’s an authoritarian. Please.