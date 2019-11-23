Just a couple months ago, Kamala Harris compared President Trump to a dictator:

Fast forward to a campaign event yesterday, where Harris proved that projection is real:

Trending

Yikes.

Instead, that kind of statement from Harris gets cheers from many on the Left who don’t recognize the irony of simultaneously calling Trump a totalitarian wannabe.

The 2020 Democrat candidates are often everything they accuse Trump of being.

And all this is far from over.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaigndrug companiesElizabeth Warrenhealth carepharmaceuticals