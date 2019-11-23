Just a couple months ago, Kamala Harris compared President Trump to a dictator:

Trump's no better than any other dictator when it comes to using the resources of the people, and in the name of the people, for self-aggrandizement and for personal benefit. He's gotta go. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 26, 2019

Fast forward to a campaign event yesterday, where Harris proved that projection is real:

Harris, like Warren, tells her audience about using presidential powers to to make drugs cheaper. If they resist: “I will snatch their patent so we can take over.” Someone in the audience asks “can we do that?” “Yes, we can do that! We just need the will to do that.” pic.twitter.com/DXT84eTKjQ — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 23, 2019

Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris on if drug companies do not comply with her mandatory set drug prices: “I will snatch their patent so that we will take over” Audience asks: “can we do that?” “Yes, we can do that! Yes, we can do that! … I have the will to do it” pic.twitter.com/gpU8nnGt6h — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 23, 2019

Yikes.

Insane. People like this don’t belong anywhere near positions of power. https://t.co/zqRc6mazUp — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 23, 2019

If you think Trump is using unconstitutional tyrannical executive power…that must mean you HATE Kamala Harris. Right? https://t.co/64RLMj2MIw — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 23, 2019

Instead, that kind of statement from Harris gets cheers from many on the Left who don’t recognize the irony of simultaneously calling Trump a totalitarian wannabe.

It’s funny how candidates complaining the need to stop Trump and his authoritarianism are promising to behave like authoritarians. https://t.co/DMjAfFPsjE — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) November 23, 2019

Um, no you cannot do that. https://t.co/2jRSm8uubT — Mo Mo (@molratty) November 23, 2019

The 2020 Democrat candidates are often everything they accuse Trump of being.

"We just need the will do it." Like I said: fascism with communist slogans. https://t.co/COsPxF7HKU — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) November 23, 2019

Nothing restores our sacred norms quite like the government seizing private property. https://t.co/HSgZKv7LIn — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) November 23, 2019

Trump’s going to be with us for a while, folks. Settle in. https://t.co/Imz7oTqjrG — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) November 23, 2019

A) No, actually, you cannot do that. B) Also, the government does not (and should not!) manufacture drugs. C) This is terrifying. https://t.co/7J9cmjvlAM — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) November 23, 2019

Just a reminder that Kamala Harris, who told voters she can make drugs cheaper because she'll "snatch their patent so we can take over," is a U.S. Senator. These grasping, desperate campaign promises are coming from someone who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution. https://t.co/DUpAHZ2rTA — Susan Shelley (@Susan_Shelley) November 23, 2019

All they had to do is not be insane… https://t.co/DV4TqFck7r — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) November 23, 2019

And all this is far from over.