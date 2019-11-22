Joe Biden held a town hall in South Carolina where he was confronted with Obama’s record on deportations and demands that they all be ended if he’s elected president. Biden then had some advice:

“You should vote for Trump,” Mr. Biden admonished during one of the most heated moments, after Mr. Rojas rattled off deportation figures under Obama administration amid scattered cries of “give him the mic!”

“You should vote for Trump,” Mr. Biden repeated.https://t.co/ulTkkfXulp — Katie Glueck (@katieglueck) November 22, 2019

At Biden Town Hall in Greenwood, man challenges Biden on 3 million deportations. “You should vote for Trump then,” he cuts him off. “I’m not gonna do that,” man responds. pic.twitter.com/TfZxMHZCnD — Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso) November 22, 2019

“You should vote for Trump,” Joe Biden tells @CosechaMovement protester Carlos Rojas at tonight’s town hall in Greenwood, S.C. Rojas and other protesters from the group were criticizing Obama-era deportations and asked Biden to say he’d end all deportations — which he rejected. pic.twitter.com/od188WIlrQ — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) November 22, 2019

