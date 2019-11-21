Another day brings with it another impeachment inquiry hearing in the House. One of the people providing testimony is former NSC official Fiona Hill, who explained that it’s her position that Russia’s goal wasn’t to get Donald Trump elected, but rather to create doubt in the system no matter who won the election:

Hill: the goal of the Russian interference operation was to put whoever became US president under a cloud. to put their legitimacy in question. to pit one party against the other. — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) November 21, 2019

"The goal of the Russians" is to put any U.S. president "under a cloud" by delegitimizing the presidency, itself, Fiona Hill says. Their goal is to "have everybody questioning" the system. https://t.co/9u8Nk6HGm1 — David Lauter (@DavidLauter) November 21, 2019

Hey, that sure sounds familiar:

Dr. Hill is very correct.

Adam Schiff is doing exactly what the RUSSIANS WANT; Create chaos in American Politics. — Mark A MacDonald (@MarkAMacDonald2) November 21, 2019

But instead of showing that he has a modicum of self-awareness and recognizing the irony, Schiff agreed with Hill.

somebody ask her which party is a willing participant in that scheme! — K, not K (@kphextwin) November 21, 2019

It’s a total mystery! *Eye roll*

Is Schiff talking about the Russians or the Democrats when he talks about sewing dissent and creating division along racial and economic lines? No doubt, Russia wants to weaken America. What are the Democrats doing? #SchiffShow — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) November 21, 2019

The democrats are doing Russia’s work for them! The irony! — Truth Bomb (@TruthBombInit) November 21, 2019

Hill just blasted Schiff and the Democrats, and he missed it completely. Russia went after BOTH sides to sow discord in US. — Dave Johnson (@DaveJoh45967312) November 21, 2019

And we’re not expecting the mainstream media rush to ask Schiff if he considers this ironic.