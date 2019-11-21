Another day brings with it another impeachment inquiry hearing in the House. One of the people providing testimony is former NSC official Fiona Hill, who explained that it’s her position that Russia’s goal wasn’t to get Donald Trump elected, but rather to create doubt in the system no matter who won the election:

Hey, that sure sounds familiar:

But instead of showing that he has a modicum of self-awareness and recognizing the irony, Schiff agreed with Hill.

It’s a total mystery! *Eye roll*

And we’re not expecting the mainstream media rush to ask Schiff if he considers this ironic.

