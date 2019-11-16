When Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke dropped out of the 2020 race we were frankly a bit relieved to get a bit of a break from his over-the-top rhetoric about climate change, guns and everything else. But O’Rourke has since entered a different race:

.@BetoORourke live-streaming a race he’s running in. He is sporting new a goatee and a “The Border Makes America Great” hat. pic.twitter.com/Jac754Fzkz — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 16, 2019

There are some things to process there:

What does "The Border Make America Great" mean? It reads most obviously as pro-border, but it could be he's anti-border, and pro-border violence? https://t.co/GTrGltLO0p — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) November 16, 2019

Beto unites the internet in utter confusion https://t.co/cCucjmTuUE — Queen of AnCapistan (@syd_viciously) November 16, 2019

What does “The Border Makes America Great” even mean? https://t.co/rjqXTe4mJB — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 16, 2019

Anyone?… Anyone?

Did Beto go #MAGA after getting owned in the debates, or is this fash hat some kind of irony that only milquetoast Texas liberals will understand? https://t.co/R6krH9eCuo — soylentspring (@soylentspring) November 16, 2019

Beto has moved into Angry Uncle phase https://t.co/zAww6hATNT — Bennie Ashton (@Okie_Politics) November 16, 2019

He's relaunching his presidential campaign, this time as a Republican. https://t.co/HD4vRjUZoE — Knut Figenschou (@KnutNF) November 16, 2019

If that happens it’ll be just so he can live stream more dental cleanings on Instagram.

It won't surprise me if Beto's next career move is to try to become a YouTube celebrity. https://t.co/OujoSFN0yV — Steve M. (@nomoremister) November 16, 2019

Ouch!