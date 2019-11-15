After about five hours worth of testimony from former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, the Democrats were able to add another item to their list of possible impeachable offenses: Mean tweets:

But when everything is taken into consideration, the entire hearing boiled down to this:

Trending

And you’ll notice a Republican asked the question, because the Democrats already knew the answer so they weren’t going there.

Dems will probably come up with something else by the time the next hearing rolls around.

Schiff would never admit that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #ImpeachmentHearingAmbassador Yovanovitchimpeachmentrep. adam schiff