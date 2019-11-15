After about five hours worth of testimony from former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, the Democrats were able to add another item to their list of possible impeachable offenses: Mean tweets:
Schiff just now, to Yovanovitch about this Trump tweet: "Some of us here take witness intimidation very, very seriously."
But when everything is taken into consideration, the entire hearing boiled down to this:
.@RepChrisStewart: "Do you have any information regarding any criminal activity that the president of the United States has been involved with at all?"
Yovanovitch : "No."
Your tax dollars are funding this…
And you’ll notice a Republican asked the question, because the Democrats already knew the answer so they weren’t going there.
Bravo from @RepChrisStewart, who just summarized this whole hearing:
Q: "Do you have any information regarding POTUS accepting bribes?"
Yovanovitch: "No"
Q: Do you have any evidence of any criminal activity from POTUS?"
Yovanovitch: "No"
That, there, should be the ballgame
Of course, when you have #noevidence you move to hearsay and attempting dramatic moments.
Dems will probably come up with something else by the time the next hearing rolls around.
Schiff would never admit that.