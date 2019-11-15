After about five hours worth of testimony from former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, the Democrats were able to add another item to their list of possible impeachable offenses: Mean tweets:

Schiff just now, to Yovanovitch about this Trump tweet: "Some of us here take witness intimidation very, very seriously." https://t.co/fWDZTJOgbw — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 15, 2019

But when everything is taken into consideration, the entire hearing boiled down to this:

.@RepChrisStewart: "Do you have any information regarding any criminal activity that the president of the United States has been involved with at all?" Yovanovitch : "No." Your tax dollars are funding this…pic.twitter.com/EtY5rKomzK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 15, 2019

And you’ll notice a Republican asked the question, because the Democrats already knew the answer so they weren’t going there.

Bravo from @RepChrisStewart, who just summarized this whole hearing: Q: "Do you have any information regarding POTUS accepting bribes?" Yovanovitch: "No" Q: Do you have any evidence of any criminal activity from POTUS?" Yovanovitch: "No" That, there, should be the ballgame — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 15, 2019

Dems will probably come up with something else by the time the next hearing rolls around.

Schiff would never admit that.