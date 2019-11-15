The second House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing is off and running, and just as it started the White House released a document:

As the second public hearing is being gaveled in on Capitol Hill, the White House just released the transcript of President Trump's first call with Ukrainian president Zelensky. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 15, 2019

And here’s the transcript:

JUST IN: White House releases transcript of Trump’s first call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. pic.twitter.com/0vdFYanjsN — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 15, 2019

The hearing *just* began and the White House dropped the transcript of the first Trump-Zelensky phone call pic.twitter.com/6M7XMXVHNR — Gabriella Muñoz (@GMunoz1996) November 15, 2019

Ranking Republican Devin Nunes read the transcript at the start of the hearing after Adam Schiff’s opening statement:

Nunes reads partial transcript of President Trump's first call with Volodymyr Zelensky, after Zelensky was elected in April. The White House released the call summary just minutes before the hearing began. https://t.co/e4MIxYEeXU pic.twitter.com/JjGIPav0fF — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 15, 2019

And with that, another hearsay-dominated Schiff-show was off and running.