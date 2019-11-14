A Federalist Society dinner featuring Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has brought out the protesters, who got another chance to break out the “Handmaid’s Tale” garb (because it worked so well the first time):

There are also handmaids standing outside the Federalist Society-Brett Kavanaugh dinner. As Federalist Society members pass by them in tuxedos. pic.twitter.com/4Q4zTLJdEL — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 14, 2019

Still awkward as all these Fed Society people in tuxes are stuck standing here with people shouting "hey hey, ho ho! Kavanaugh has got to go!" Also I see Rod Rosenstein is in line (!) for this gala with Brett Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/4HakyMg3ry — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 14, 2019

And if that wasn’t enough, a big screen flashback to the Kavanaugh hearing was provided:

This massive video of Christine Blasey Ford's testimony is playing on repeat in front of Brett Kavanaugh's dinner guests as they wait outside. pic.twitter.com/p5QhnN4te0 — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 14, 2019

Apparently they’re going to keep doing that until Kavanaugh somehow isn’t on the Supreme Court.

They're still mad that they couldn't derail his nomination. — REBRANDED MIKE (@brooklynmike21) November 14, 2019

Yep.

This thread makes me wish I was in DC and stuck waiting in line for the @FedSoc dinner. Tastes like tears of the vanquished! https://t.co/Rm3FEPXdFy — The Meturgeman (@DraftRyan2016) November 14, 2019

Does anyone think they actually care? They just get inside and laugh about it. — Justin Jolly🌎 (@z00ropa) November 15, 2019

Ex Hillary spox Brian Fallon spotted a recruitment opportunity:

If, like us, you are still outraged about Brett Kavanaugh and want to fight back, please consider coming to help us out. Our amazing team is growing in 2020 and will be on the ground in key states. Get in touch with us at [email protected] https://t.co/eal4HZ9ByV — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) November 15, 2019

Because voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin aren’t totally tired of this approach yet. *Eye roll*

I'm so sorry this is happening to you. — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) November 15, 2019

Brian if I give you $20 dollars out of my wallet right now will you at least use it on a hot meal? https://t.co/AQfCE9XpHq — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 15, 2019

You know, we’re starting to think that the Left hasn’t yet gotten over the Kavanaugh confirmation.