A Federalist Society dinner featuring Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has brought out the protesters, who got another chance to break out the “Handmaid’s Tale” garb (because it worked so well the first time):

And if that wasn’t enough, a big screen flashback to the Kavanaugh hearing was provided:

Apparently they’re going to keep doing that until Kavanaugh somehow isn’t on the Supreme Court.

Yep.

Ex Hillary spox Brian Fallon spotted a recruitment opportunity:

Because voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin aren’t totally tired of this approach yet. *Eye roll*

You know, we’re starting to think that the Left hasn’t yet gotten over the Kavanaugh confirmation.

