One of Joe Biden’s biggest obstacles as he attempts to win the Democrat nomination next year is turning out to be that he’s Joe Biden, and spent decades in Congress followed by eight years in the Executive Branch as VP. This is one such example where Biden trips all over himself (and Obama) while trying to slam Trump:

President Trump campaigned on repairing our nation’s crumbling infrastructure. But after countless “Infrastructure Weeks,” he has failed to deliver results. It has to change. Today, I'm calling for a transformational investment in our nation's future: https://t.co/mHG958ffo8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 14, 2019

And with that, an important reminder:

Biden was the guy assigned to ensure that $1T of stimulus funds were spent on infrastructure projects and not wasted or simply transferred to Democrat donors. https://t.co/xhByDHvmVa — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 14, 2019

Fact check: TRUE.

Remember that, “Sheriff” Joe?

Crumbling infrastructure? Man it’s a good thing you weren’t part of any previous administration in a high level position that could have had 8 years to fix crumbling infrastructure. https://t.co/vSMSPFga2h — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 14, 2019

I'm so old, I can remember when we were being told the stimulus was going to fix this. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 14, 2019

Please tell us about the $1 Trillion in Stimulus money you were in charge of for Infrastructure Did ANYTHING get built?

We'll wait………… https://t.co/0ufyUyLfaF — Meredith Marshall (@MeredithMarsha1) November 14, 2019

What happened to the billions your POTUS got for "shovel ready" jobs to take care of this? — Shadyhugs (@Shadyhugs) November 14, 2019

8 yrs of doing nothing https://t.co/7DkoOFzqTC — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) November 14, 2019

As the Democrat 2020 race heats up, even other Democrats will probably be reminding Biden where he was for eight years and what he was in charge of.