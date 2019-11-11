A winter storm is gripping areas of the midwest, and for passengers on one plane landing at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport that meant a scary landing:
Dramatic video of a harrowing landing on a slick runway at O'Hare just moments ago!
In the video you can hear a passenger saying dryly “I think we landed”:
BREAKING: A plane slid off a runway as it was landing at O'Hare Airport as snow fell on the Chicago area Monday morning.
Fortunately, none of the 38 passengers and three crew members were hurt, but that certainly must have given everybody on board a scare:
That's scary.
I would need plenty of AAdvantage miles to make up for this one.
