A winter storm is gripping areas of the midwest, and for passengers on one plane landing at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport that meant a scary landing:

Dramatic video of a harrowing landing on a slick runway at O'Hare just moments ago! https://t.co/r4xKKWK2Zj — Brian van de Graaff (@ABC7Brian) November 11, 2019

In the video you can hear a passenger saying dryly “I think we landed”:

BREAKING: A plane slid off a runway as it was landing at O'Hare Airport as snow fell on the Chicago area Monday morning. https://t.co/v1eFffgb11 pic.twitter.com/hZxcgsg7DA — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) November 11, 2019

Fortunately, none of the 38 passengers and three crew members were hurt, but that certainly must have given everybody on board a scare: