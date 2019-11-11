A winter storm is gripping areas of the midwest, and for passengers on one plane landing at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport that meant a scary landing:

In the video you can hear a passenger saying dryly “I think we landed”:

Trending

Fortunately, none of the 38 passengers and three crew members were hurt, but that certainly must have given everybody on board a scare:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChicagoO'Hare airportwinter storm