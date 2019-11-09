Liberals seemed to enjoy it when there were audible boos during President Trump’s appearance at a World Series game in Washington, DC, but the sights and sounds in Tuscaloosa, Alabama were much different this afternoon:

Trending

A Washington Post reporter was compelled to include that there were a few boos:

Maybe the “some booing” report will be enough to satisfy some in the anti-Trump Resistance.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AlabamaDonald TrumpLSUMelania Trump