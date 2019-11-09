Liberals seemed to enjoy it when there were audible boos during President Trump’s appearance at a World Series game in Washington, DC, but the sights and sounds in Tuscaloosa, Alabama were much different this afternoon:

Alabama and LSU fans welcome President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady Melania Trump to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1odLcOQJ9I — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) November 9, 2019

Trump is welcomed with open arms at the LSU vs. Alabama game. In DC, he was booed at the Nationals game. A pretty great example of the DC resistance bubble. pic.twitter.com/T3v5D1Tiut — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 9, 2019

A Washington Post reporter was compelled to include that there were a few boos:

Roaring cheers, chants of “USA,” some booing and crowd shakes their red-and-white pom-poms as the Trumps are introduced at the Bama-LSU game pic.twitter.com/JvIY54l6Jx — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 9, 2019

Maybe the “some booing” report will be enough to satisfy some in the anti-Trump Resistance.