In the Kentucky gubernatorial race, Republican Matt Bevin has yet to concede after finishing more than 5,000 votes behind Democrat Andy Beshear. As that story continues on towards a possible recount, Bernie Sanders has some criticism for the Republicans:

It is outrageous that Republicans are threatening to effectively overturn the Kentucky election. In a democracy, we cannot allow politicians to just overrule election results. The will of voters must be respected. https://t.co/pAicPF6VFt — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 6, 2019

Wow! Bernie apparently hasn’t been paying attention much to what’s been happening on the Left side of things for the past three years:

HAHAHAHAHA! Puhleeze! You and your ilk have been at it since November 2016. https://t.co/nWLPWqZEEZ — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) November 9, 2019

And haven’t let up a day since.

But it's "justice" when liberals do it! pic.twitter.com/wuzgQ7VPYj — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Taxpayers1234) November 7, 2019

Stacy Abrams hardest hit. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 7, 2019

Hahahahahah. The irony is so thick with this one. https://t.co/sbFWvhu6Rt — James Wilkinson (@ACTav_James) November 9, 2019

In Bernie World, what's good for the goose isn't good for the gander. https://t.co/UfW0sgmTcD — Francis Amar (@jwfamar) November 8, 2019

Did he actually post this!?

The lack of self awareness is astonishing.

Unbelievable!!! https://t.co/3QblE68Fn2 — CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) November 6, 2019

Weird Sanders has no problem with House democrats trying to overturn Trumps 2016 victory. https://t.co/D8k6XnfxI1 — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) November 8, 2019

There’s no projection like Dem/socialist/progressive projection!