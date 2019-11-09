In the Kentucky gubernatorial race, Republican Matt Bevin has yet to concede after finishing more than 5,000 votes behind Democrat Andy Beshear. As that story continues on towards a possible recount, Bernie Sanders has some criticism for the Republicans:
It is outrageous that Republicans are threatening to effectively overturn the Kentucky election. In a democracy, we cannot allow politicians to just overrule election results. The will of voters must be respected. https://t.co/pAicPF6VFt
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 6, 2019
Wow! Bernie apparently hasn’t been paying attention much to what’s been happening on the Left side of things for the past three years:
HAHAHAHAHA!
Puhleeze! You and your ilk have been at it since November 2016. https://t.co/nWLPWqZEEZ
— BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) November 9, 2019
And haven’t let up a day since.
But it's "justice" when liberals do it! pic.twitter.com/wuzgQ7VPYj
— Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Taxpayers1234) November 7, 2019
Stacy Abrams hardest hit.
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 7, 2019
Hahahahahah. The irony is so thick with this one. https://t.co/sbFWvhu6Rt
— James Wilkinson (@ACTav_James) November 9, 2019
Hear that @HillaryClinton and @staceyabrams? 😂
— MICHELLE (@Ummmmichelle) November 6, 2019
In Bernie World, what's good for the goose isn't good for the gander. https://t.co/UfW0sgmTcD
— Francis Amar (@jwfamar) November 8, 2019
Did he actually post this!?
The lack of self awareness is astonishing.
Unbelievable!!! https://t.co/3QblE68Fn2
— CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) November 6, 2019
Weird Sanders has no problem with House democrats trying to overturn Trumps 2016 victory. https://t.co/D8k6XnfxI1
— Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) November 8, 2019
There’s no projection like Dem/socialist/progressive projection!