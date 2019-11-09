In the Kentucky gubernatorial race, Republican Matt Bevin has yet to concede after finishing more than 5,000 votes behind Democrat Andy Beshear. As that story continues on towards a possible recount, Bernie Sanders has some criticism for the Republicans:

Wow! Bernie apparently hasn’t been paying attention much to what’s been happening on the Left side of things for the past three years:

And haven’t let up a day since.

There’s no projection like Dem/socialist/progressive projection!

Tags: Bernie SandersHillary ClintonKentuckyMatt BevinrepublicansStacey Abrams