Elizabeth Warren said today that as president she’d consider suspending deportations. Why? To force Congress to act:

Warren at a Latinx forum: "I'm willing to consider suspending deportations" as a way to force Congress to move on immigration reform. — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) November 8, 2019

Emotional QUESTION for Warren from a woman who’s husband is in custody by ICE: “If you become President, you pass a moratorium on deportations?” WARREN: “I am open to suspending deportations, particularly as a way to push Congress for comprehensive immigration reform.” — Daniella Díaz (@DaniellaMicaela) November 8, 2019

Here’s the video:

Elizabeth Warren: "I am open to suspending deportations as a way to push Congress for comprehensive immigration reform." pic.twitter.com/FH3nyahyDo — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) November 8, 2019

Another day, another in-kind donation to the Trump 2020 campaign:

What a menace the left is. “Open to suspending” deportations of criminals. Make no mistake: American families mean nothing to the left. It’s chaos the Democrats rely on as they nurse their contempt for this nation. https://t.co/gDguEs7LPX — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 8, 2019

"Ignoring the law to fix the law" is…one way to do immigration reform, I guess. https://t.co/VAUXHXDhbf — John Cooper (@thejcoop) November 8, 2019

Warren really is a gift to republicans. https://t.co/WFJwtSGCHl — H A M M 🌐 🇭🇰 (@Ne0Liber4lShill) November 8, 2019

It's like… she is TRYING to find ways to lose to Trump — Happy in the Middle (@HappyMiddleNC) November 8, 2019

Are they *trying* to get Trump re-elected? https://t.co/ydUZNBquKe — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) November 8, 2019

Democrats are going to get killed in the rust belt if Elizabeth Warren is the nominee. https://t.co/94Ww0hLpP2 — REBRANDED MIKE (@brooklynmike21) November 8, 2019

Rule of law they say. — Kal (@kkrz1211) November 8, 2019

Democrats argue we are a nation of laws when complaining about Trump's lawlessness. Now one of their top candidates for president says they will refuse to enforce the law. https://t.co/E2lKI1lNCC — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) November 8, 2019

Isn’t it ironic?