Elizabeth Warren said today that as president she’d consider suspending deportations. Why? To force Congress to act:
Warren at a Latinx forum: "I'm willing to consider suspending deportations" as a way to force Congress to move on immigration reform.
— Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) November 8, 2019
Emotional QUESTION for Warren from a woman who’s husband is in custody by ICE: “If you become President, you pass a moratorium on deportations?”
WARREN: “I am open to suspending deportations, particularly as a way to push Congress for comprehensive immigration reform.”
— Daniella Díaz (@DaniellaMicaela) November 8, 2019
Here’s the video:
Elizabeth Warren: "I am open to suspending deportations as a way to push Congress for comprehensive immigration reform." pic.twitter.com/FH3nyahyDo
— Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) November 8, 2019
Another day, another in-kind donation to the Trump 2020 campaign:
It's official folks: @ewarren wants open borders. https://t.co/Eqoc2HEyjg
— AnotherTListener (@listener_t) November 8, 2019
What a menace the left is. “Open to suspending” deportations of criminals. Make no mistake: American families mean nothing to the left. It’s chaos the Democrats rely on as they nurse their contempt for this nation. https://t.co/gDguEs7LPX
— Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 8, 2019
"Ignoring the law to fix the law" is…one way to do immigration reform, I guess. https://t.co/VAUXHXDhbf
— John Cooper (@thejcoop) November 8, 2019
Warren really is a gift to republicans. https://t.co/WFJwtSGCHl
— H A M M 🌐 🇭🇰 (@Ne0Liber4lShill) November 8, 2019
It's like… she is TRYING to find ways to lose to Trump
— Happy in the Middle (@HappyMiddleNC) November 8, 2019
Are they *trying* to get Trump re-elected? https://t.co/ydUZNBquKe
— Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) November 8, 2019
Democrats are going to get killed in the rust belt if Elizabeth Warren is the nominee. https://t.co/94Ww0hLpP2
— REBRANDED MIKE (@brooklynmike21) November 8, 2019
Rule of law they say.
— Kal (@kkrz1211) November 8, 2019
Democrats argue we are a nation of laws when complaining about Trump's lawlessness.
Now one of their top candidates for president says they will refuse to enforce the law. https://t.co/E2lKI1lNCC
— Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) November 8, 2019
Isn’t it ironic?