Among those who have testified before Dem-led hearings in the impeachment inquiry is U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, William Taylor.

Via NPR:

William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, told congressional investigators that President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was orchestrating an international pressure campaign on Ukraine, was acting in the president’s interests and trying to cast former Vice President Joe Biden “in a bad light,” according to a transcript of Taylor’s testimony released Wednesday. “I think the origin of the idea to get President [Volodymyr] Zelenskiy to say out loud he’s going to investigate Burisma and 2016 election, I think the originator, the person who came up with that was Mr. Giuliani,” Taylor said, referencing Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that Biden’s son Hunter sat on the board of.

Rep. Lee Zeldin shared a portion of the transcript during his line of questioning, and the testimony takes “hearsay” to the next level:

This "evidence" would be thrown out of court so quickly for all of the right reasons. Here Taylor concedes to me that his ONLY substantive claim from his opening statement referencing Biden not only isn't first hand…it's not even second hand: pic.twitter.com/akYOz8jBi3 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 7, 2019

Just WOW.

DemSocialists/Media do not want you to read this: https://t.co/qcyZeZZmci — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) November 7, 2019

That’s something else.

Is this an SNL skit? — M. D. D.🇺🇸 (@Calvin_N_Hawgs) November 7, 2019

Pretty clear why they didn't want these hearings public. https://t.co/dFV4O11Lh5 — Brian Reimer (@BriReimer) November 7, 2019

Right?