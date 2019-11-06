President Trump headlined a rally in Louisiana Wednesday night, and the event was punctuated by a Trump reading of previous tweets from the attorney for the “whistleblower.” Things just got real:

The anti-Trump Resistance just keeps coming up with more ammo… for the White House to use against them.

🎤 drop! — I’m Pickles Don’t Be a DILL! (@GearWeGoAgain) November 7, 2019

Trump’s not one to shy away from those who are trying to take him down, that’s for sure.