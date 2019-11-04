As Twitchy has already told you, a couple of Washington Nationals players visiting President Trump at the White House had little interest in placating the Left:

'Nooooooooo'! Washington Nationals' Kurt Suzuki and Ryan Zimmerman show some MAGA spirit, and some liberals are struggling to cope [pics, video] https://t.co/iH1cNFJ5so — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 4, 2019

"I love you all! Thank you!" Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki walks up to a microphone outside the White House and whips out a #MAGA hat. Check out @realDonaldTrump's reaction: pic.twitter.com/PdR8wFnfN8 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 4, 2019

On top of that, pitcher Stephen Strasburg took to Twitter to literally call “fake news” on a tweet that was catching fire (since deleted) claiming he “left Trump hanging” and snubbed the president:

Star pitcher Stephen Strasburg calls ‘fake news’ on tweet that he left President Trump hanging https://t.co/CFlEp1g2Qn — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 5, 2019

After all that Resistance disappointment, The Federalist’s Sean Davis took a guess as to what might be the next step:

We are about five minutes away from a federal judge in Hawaii overturning the World Series results. https://t.co/7X3nM6xQQw — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2019

LOL. Hey, you can’t discount anything these days.

😂😂😂 but so close to reality that I had to do a double take https://t.co/rHFfiV8fuP — Harmless Creampuff (@charclax) November 4, 2019