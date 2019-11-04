As Twitchy has already told you, a couple of Washington Nationals players visiting President Trump at the White House had little interest in placating the Left:
"I love you all! Thank you!"
Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki walks up to a microphone outside the White House and whips out a #MAGA hat.
Check out @realDonaldTrump's reaction: pic.twitter.com/PdR8wFnfN8
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 4, 2019
On top of that, pitcher Stephen Strasburg took to Twitter to literally call “fake news” on a tweet that was catching fire (since deleted) claiming he “left Trump hanging” and snubbed the president:
After all that Resistance disappointment, The Federalist’s Sean Davis took a guess as to what might be the next step:
We are about five minutes away from a federal judge in Hawaii overturning the World Series results. https://t.co/7X3nM6xQQw
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2019
LOL. Hey, you can’t discount anything these days.
😂😂😂 but so close to reality that I had to do a double take https://t.co/rHFfiV8fuP
— Harmless Creampuff (@charclax) November 4, 2019
LMFAO https://t.co/a8B989pDqB
— Michael Delgado (@michael3271238) November 4, 2019
LOL sad but true https://t.co/0p7PjV1JD0
— Zach Hanover (@zhanover) November 4, 2019