Now that Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke has dropped out of the 2020 race after never really catching on, Joy Behar of “The View” is telling Democrats they need to start lying more when it comes to their plans for gun control:

That remark takes place at about the 3:25 mark of this video:

Without a doubt there are some Democrat advisers telling their candidates exactly that.

