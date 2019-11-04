It all started with President Trump giving a pitch for former WH press secretary Sean Spicer during his performance on Dancing With the Stars:

Vote for Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars. He is a great and very loyal guy who is working very hard! #MAGA https://t.co/JGvKANCRqZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

And with that, Spicer was voted on in the competition, and yet CNN’s Brian Stelter and the New York Times were baffled:

Sean Spicer just made it through to another week of "Dancing" — the other contestants looked shocked https://t.co/HSyUiUrqEH — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 5, 2019

Sean Spicer's dancing has consistently been the worst on "Dancing With the Stars," our critic says. Yet he's still on. https://t.co/ray0AgpvfF — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) November 5, 2019

The Times was particularly troubled:

Yikes — mainstream media entertainment division hardest hit:

Wow.

I’ve never seen so many Libs mad about the popular vote as when @seanspicer keeps winning on #DWTS — Blake Gober (@blakebgober) November 5, 2019

LOL. Our sides hurt!

Everyone hates the electoral college until Sean Spicer takes the popular vote on #DWTS. — Christianna Novakovic (@Christianna_Nov) November 5, 2019

Hey, the Left should be thrilled. The popular vote counts on #DWTS — Adrienne Haddad (@adrienne_haddad) November 5, 2019

So many liberals are for a popular vote… …except when the conservative wins 😂 #DWTS https://t.co/GaLNiAuIgo — Teacloc (@Teacloc) November 5, 2019

Has your investigative team found any Sean Spicer misspellings? — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) November 5, 2019

You gonna be OK, Tater? — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) November 5, 2019

looks like you have material for another full show! — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) November 5, 2019

reading angry #DWTS tweets is giving me life. so now y'all don't like the popular vote? 👀 — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) November 5, 2019

Democrats gotta know they’re not winning in 2020. They can’t even kick Sean Spicer off Dancing with the Stars. — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) November 5, 2019

Wait until all the people mad about Sean Spicer being voted safe on a TV dance competition figure out who his supporters are going to vote for in the next presidential election… https://t.co/AlOCBpAJ3Q — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 5, 2019

Can’t. Stop. Laughing!