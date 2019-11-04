It all started with President Trump giving a pitch for former WH press secretary Sean Spicer during his performance on Dancing With the Stars:
Vote for Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars. He is a great and very loyal guy who is working very hard! #MAGA https://t.co/JGvKANCRqZ
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019
And with that, Spicer was voted on in the competition, and yet CNN’s Brian Stelter and the New York Times were baffled:
Sean Spicer just made it through to another week of "Dancing" — the other contestants looked shocked https://t.co/HSyUiUrqEH
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 5, 2019
Sean Spicer's dancing has consistently been the worst on "Dancing With the Stars," our critic says. Yet he's still on. https://t.co/ray0AgpvfF
— New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) November 5, 2019
The Times was particularly troubled:
Oh god… pic.twitter.com/qu1uNg8yGI
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 5, 2019
Yikes — mainstream media entertainment division hardest hit:
Triggered #DWTS pic.twitter.com/HqdBybgZWz
— TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) November 5, 2019
Wow.
I’ve never seen so many Libs mad about the popular vote as when @seanspicer keeps winning on #DWTS
— Blake Gober (@blakebgober) November 5, 2019
LOL. Our sides hurt!
Everyone hates the electoral college until Sean Spicer takes the popular vote on #DWTS.
— Christianna Novakovic (@Christianna_Nov) November 5, 2019
Liberals now hate the popular vote because @seanspicer 😂😂😂 Hilarious! #liberaltears #DWTS
— The Razzle Dazzle (@TheRazzleDazzl1) November 5, 2019
Hey, the Left should be thrilled. The popular vote counts on #DWTS
— Adrienne Haddad (@adrienne_haddad) November 5, 2019
LOL.
I got nothing. https://t.co/4FM1PiH8YE
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 5, 2019
So many liberals are for a popular vote…
…except when the conservative wins 😂 #DWTS https://t.co/GaLNiAuIgo
— Teacloc (@Teacloc) November 5, 2019
Has your investigative team found any Sean Spicer misspellings?
— TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) November 5, 2019
You gonna be OK, Tater?
— Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) November 5, 2019
looks like you have material for another full show!
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) November 5, 2019
reading angry #DWTS tweets is giving me life. so now y'all don't like the popular vote? 👀
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) November 5, 2019
Democrats gotta know they’re not winning in 2020. They can’t even kick Sean Spicer off Dancing with the Stars.
— Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) November 5, 2019
Wait until all the people mad about Sean Spicer being voted safe on a TV dance competition figure out who his supporters are going to vote for in the next presidential election… https://t.co/AlOCBpAJ3Q
— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 5, 2019
Can’t. Stop. Laughing!