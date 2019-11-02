As we told you yesterday, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke officially ended his presidential campaign, but remnants of it still remain as potential keepsakes for Beto supporters:

A stack of these Beto cheer guides were in a box on an abandoned table at the arena here in DSM. There were rolls of stickers, too— passersby stopped to grab some. “So sad! It’s so sad!” one woman said pic.twitter.com/21A7VJOJ0w — Katie Glueck (@katieglueck) November 1, 2019

Yeah, “it’s so sad” alright!

Saddest thing ever. Until you read the cheers on this thing… https://t.co/iM2Z0hcEGF — Mike Murphy (@murphymike) November 2, 2019

This is embarrassing. I would immediately quit any campaign with “cheer guides” https://t.co/I7MbW5EyXm — Curt Anderson (@CurtOnMessage) November 2, 2019

And if O’Rourke fans are lucky, maybe they’ll be able to pick up some t-shirts cheap:

Mine are still in my safes https://t.co/O6LqyzM2Pt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 1, 2019

Reality: “Hell yes we’re going to stop your presidential campaign.”