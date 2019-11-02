As we told you yesterday, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke officially ended his presidential campaign, but remnants of it still remain as potential keepsakes for Beto supporters:

Yeah, “it’s so sad” alright!

And if O’Rourke fans are lucky, maybe they’ll be able to pick up some t-shirts cheap:

Reality: “Hell yes we’re going to stop your presidential campaign.”

