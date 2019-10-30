Elizabeth Warren needed just three words to describe how her proposed wealth tax would be imposed, and those words are “super-duper enforcement”:

How will Elizabeth Warren enforce her wealth tax? Through "super duper enforcement." pic.twitter.com/8xKOAdZLSI — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) October 30, 2019

It’s not going to be just enforced — it’s going to be really REALLY enforced:

Elizabeth Warren’s “plan for that” is literally “super duper enforcement.” You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/B3a3OcXlcg — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 30, 2019

Super duper enforcement and a longer recess! Vote for Elizabeth Warren for 5th grade class president. https://t.co/HeAJMctbWK — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 30, 2019

It’s got a “Dean Wormer from Animal House” ring to it:

Super Double Secret Collection. — John Commodore Barry (@ShrinkGov) October 30, 2019

That section of the IRC comes right after the "Double Secret Probation" section pic.twitter.com/7zzvNalvgO — Aaron Lawson (@alawsonlawyer) October 30, 2019

And you'll be on double secret probation if you don't comply. https://t.co/j43HlvOzvH pic.twitter.com/wrGW91Jq5L — Mike Young (@MikeYoungEsq) October 30, 2019

I will not believe her until she gets to double secret enforcement. https://t.co/Wvo6yqz6sg — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) October 30, 2019

Warren’s got a plan for everthing, including how to get mocked for describing her plans:

Time to call my “super duper tax advisor” — Lazy Viking (@LazyViking2) October 30, 2019

Yes, but billionaires will create tax havens and ship $$$ abroad to avoid paying the tax. — B in the Patch (@BJDeek) October 30, 2019

Super Duper Enforcement sounds like another super duper democrat idea. https://t.co/gfcrHyNB1K — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) October 30, 2019

Maybe Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke will take a page from Warren:

But first, take guns away from the populace. — Jimmy (@Jim_StPaul) October 30, 2019

With super duper confiscation! — While Supplies Last (@corrcomm) October 30, 2019

Wait for it!