Elizabeth Warren needed just three words to describe how her proposed wealth tax would be imposed, and those words are “super-duper enforcement”:
How will Elizabeth Warren enforce her wealth tax?
Through "super duper enforcement." pic.twitter.com/8xKOAdZLSI
— Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) October 30, 2019
It’s not going to be just enforced — it’s going to be really REALLY enforced:
Elizabeth Warren’s “plan for that” is literally “super duper enforcement.”
You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/B3a3OcXlcg
— Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 30, 2019
Super duper enforcement and a longer recess!
Vote for Elizabeth Warren for 5th grade class president. https://t.co/HeAJMctbWK
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 30, 2019
It’s got a “Dean Wormer from Animal House” ring to it:
Super Double Secret Collection.
— John Commodore Barry (@ShrinkGov) October 30, 2019
That section of the IRC comes right after the "Double Secret Probation" section pic.twitter.com/7zzvNalvgO
— Aaron Lawson (@alawsonlawyer) October 30, 2019
And you'll be on double secret probation if you don't comply. https://t.co/j43HlvOzvH pic.twitter.com/wrGW91Jq5L
— Mike Young (@MikeYoungEsq) October 30, 2019
I will not believe her until she gets to double secret enforcement. https://t.co/Wvo6yqz6sg
— Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) October 30, 2019
Double secret probation. https://t.co/Uu4Tgjq6Y2
— Chip Sobel (@ChipSobel) October 30, 2019
Warren’s got a plan for everthing, including how to get mocked for describing her plans:
Time to call my “super duper tax advisor”
— Lazy Viking (@LazyViking2) October 30, 2019
Yes, but billionaires will create tax havens and ship $$$ abroad to avoid paying the tax.
— B in the Patch (@BJDeek) October 30, 2019
Super Duper Enforcement sounds like another super duper democrat idea. https://t.co/gfcrHyNB1K
— NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) October 30, 2019
Maybe Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke will take a page from Warren:
But first, take guns away from the populace.
— Jimmy (@Jim_StPaul) October 30, 2019
With super duper confiscation!
— While Supplies Last (@corrcomm) October 30, 2019
Wait for it!