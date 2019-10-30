Elizabeth Warren needed just three words to describe how her proposed wealth tax would be imposed, and those words are “super-duper enforcement”:

It’s not going to be just enforced — it’s going to be really REALLY enforced:

It’s got a “Dean Wormer from Animal House” ring to it:

Warren’s got a plan for everthing, including how to get mocked for describing her plans:

Maybe Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke will take a page from Warren:

