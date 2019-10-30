One of the devastating wildfires in California is near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, and the scene looks dangerous:

Here is a look at the #EasyFire from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley:https://t.co/zVIZselbnD pic.twitter.com/EGAXTkZG0i — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 30, 2019

Dem presidential candidate Julian Castro found a way to try and make it sound like Republicans have been inadvertently trying to burn down the library of another Republican:

In 2016, the Reagan Library hosted a GOP primary debate—in which Republicans questioned if climate change even existed. Now, the library is threatened by wildfires more intense than ever before, due to climate change. https://t.co/9guO1gftuS — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 30, 2019

I commend the brave firefighters working to save the library. This kind of threat will only become more common as our climate keeps changing. Let's admit what our eyes can see: climate change is here. Let's be bold in confronting it. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 30, 2019

As another Democrat, Rahm Emanuel, once notoriously said: “Never let a crisis go to waste.”

It’s remarkable watching people make these evidence-free assertions as all Very Serious People soberly nod their heads in agreement. https://t.co/IqXA5poVtZ — Matthew Erickson (@itweetstuffhere) October 30, 2019

And yet it happens constantly.

So how did climate change start those fires in California? I really would like to know. — J.G. Regnier (@jgregnier) October 30, 2019

The answer is usually some form of “because we said so.”