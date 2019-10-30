One of the devastating wildfires in California is near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, and the scene looks dangerous:
Here is a look at the #EasyFire from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley:https://t.co/zVIZselbnD pic.twitter.com/EGAXTkZG0i
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 30, 2019
Dem presidential candidate Julian Castro found a way to try and make it sound like Republicans have been inadvertently trying to burn down the library of another Republican:
In 2016, the Reagan Library hosted a GOP primary debate—in which Republicans questioned if climate change even existed.
Now, the library is threatened by wildfires more intense than ever before, due to climate change. https://t.co/9guO1gftuS
— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 30, 2019
I commend the brave firefighters working to save the library. This kind of threat will only become more common as our climate keeps changing.
Let's admit what our eyes can see: climate change is here. Let's be bold in confronting it.
— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 30, 2019
As another Democrat, Rahm Emanuel, once notoriously said: “Never let a crisis go to waste.”
It’s remarkable watching people make these evidence-free assertions as all Very Serious People soberly nod their heads in agreement. https://t.co/IqXA5poVtZ
— Matthew Erickson (@itweetstuffhere) October 30, 2019
And yet it happens constantly.
Oh FFS pic.twitter.com/WemFi6MjIg
— BT (@back_ttys) October 30, 2019
So how did climate change start those fires in California? I really would like to know.
— J.G. Regnier (@jgregnier) October 30, 2019
The answer is usually some form of “because we said so.”