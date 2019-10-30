Hillary Clinton this morning shared some thoughts about voters being exposed to “false information” on social media:

Yep, she really wants to go there.

Someday she might have her own wing in the Self-Unawareness Hall of Fame.

And it’s only going to accelerate. As for Hillary taking on “false information,” that’s rich:

Maybe she’s not running again after all.

