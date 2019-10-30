Hillary Clinton this morning shared some thoughts about voters being exposed to “false information” on social media:

Facebook's decision to allow false information in political advertisements is appalling. Voters are being confronted by millions of pieces of misinformation. A world where up is down and down is up is a world where democracy can't thrive. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 30, 2019

Yep, she really wants to go there.

just stop — 😈IPM 🎃🕷️🦇💀👹👻 (@IPM_HQ) October 30, 2019

Her complete lack of self awareness never fails to amaze. — Dread Pirate Huggy (@deathbymonkies) October 30, 2019

Someday she might have her own wing in the Self-Unawareness Hall of Fame.

Hillary thinks you are too stupid to separate fact from fiction. Not surprising given the fiction she’s been spewing for three years about being denied “her turn”. https://t.co/XXrKcNJS9P — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 30, 2019

Hillary Clinton calls on @Facebook to censor political ads. The Left going full bore these days against free speech and the First Amendment. https://t.co/LqYyz4vksy — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 30, 2019

And it’s only going to accelerate. As for Hillary taking on “false information,” that’s rich:

Here are examples of Clinton ads that were rated false and could be banned under the policy she advocates

–https://t.co/EJpin7A2qE

–https://t.co/lvCYFSVw81 Do you want Facebook to have that power? What if they are taking down ads by Warren, who wants the company to be broken up? https://t.co/kpBwhmLfo9 — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) October 30, 2019

ah the good ole days when the DNC backers ran ads of Paul Ryan throwing his grandma off the cliff! — bigal64 (@bigal64) October 30, 2019

Your entire party's platform is based on Fake News, Ukraine, RussiaGate, Medicare for All(impossible), Assault Weapons Ban, Immigration lies, conspiracy theories, etc. Are you sure you want to go down this path Hilldog? https://t.co/rF8OlCRQQx — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) October 30, 2019

Concerned PTSD from surviving that sniper fire is getting to her. https://t.co/3FxHM3xg0x — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) October 30, 2019

It’s so much easier to just delete the information….like with a cloth! Amirite? — Heather Lee (@hleecar) October 30, 2019

You should know. You're the Queen of false information. https://t.co/R8W6xQUpQ6 — Loisw (@LoisBud67) October 30, 2019

Remember earlier this week when you lied about being rejected from NASA because you were a girl? https://t.co/c3tTiyKLLe — Politically Homeless (@keder) October 30, 2019

Been meaning to ask you about that "awful internet video that we had nothing to do with." Forget about misinformation. Can you say #disinformation, @HillaryClinton? — Sissy Willis (@SissyWillis) October 30, 2019

Calling for Facebook to ban all Democrat candidates' ads is a weird flex, but okay. https://t.co/doUP5FZyZk — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 30, 2019

Counterpoint: Facebook's decision not to censor political advertisement, and make itself the arbiter of political "truth," reflects appropriate restraint and trust in people to decide for themselves. https://t.co/m893dBKX65 — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) October 30, 2019

Does she know that means a lot of her ads would have been taken down for having false information in them? https://t.co/A7kEEktXpV — RBe (@RBPundit) October 30, 2019

Maybe she’s not running again after all.