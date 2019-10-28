The Democrats are making plenty of noise about Trump, impeachment and lots of other stuff heading into the 2020 election season, but where does the party really stand when it comes to winning back the White House? Kira Davis, editor-at-large of Twitchy sister site RedState, spelled everything out and it sure doesn’t look good for Dems when it comes to winning over voters where they need to in order to get back in the Oval Office:

Thread: Ya booed the POTUS while he was enjoying America's pastime, you assault ppl w/red hats as if it's justice, you wanna mutilate the healthy bodies of boys who decided they like the color pink one day, erase womanhood on the altar of the trans trend… — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 28, 2019

You want to ban certain words and make other words mandatory, effectively killing the first amendment. You want us to believe the world is ending in 12..no, 10 yrs…no, 18 months bc of Americans doing things like living and breathing every day… — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 28, 2019

You want drag queens at school story hour but want to ban God at school. You endorse assaulting journalists whom you think are covering the "wrong" stories, you harass non-liberal public figures when they're at the store or out with their families… — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 28, 2019

You want to be able to abort a baby right up until the moment it exits the birth canal AND you want us to call it "compassion".You want the rest of America to look to CA as an example of the progressive paradise promised if those dumb hicks in the middle would get on board — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 28, 2019

You want to cancel ppl's livelihoods&social status for tweets they sent out at 16yo, you want to cancel ANYONE who doesn't toe the liberal line an anything from education to the border. So look at this thread and tell me…why on EARTH would we vote for your side in 2020? — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 28, 2019

Look at this thread and ask yourselves, what exactly are you offering America in 2020 that would in any way inspire them to dump Trump and vote Dem? What is it about anything the left is offering that would make any of us feel safe with you in charge? — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 28, 2019

There are a lot of voters out there who don't like Trump but are terrified by what they see coming out of left-wing America right now. They'll either stay home or vote Trump rather than risk the dystopian future the Left is offering right now. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 28, 2019

Reality checks = DELIVERED.

This is beautiful. — Bruce Carroll (@BruceCarrollJr) October 28, 2019

Yep. That sums it up! — Jon M (@captjtmorgan) October 28, 2019

You nailed it — david bull (@davidbu78154618) October 28, 2019

Hello, Fire Department …. I'd like to report a fire. 🔥 https://t.co/ePaOIxffs8 — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) October 28, 2019

Pretty tough to argue against this thread, to be honest… https://t.co/NYDiG65bLF — Cody (@Cody_from_Iowa) October 28, 2019