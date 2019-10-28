As we told you yesterday, President Trump not informing House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (and other congressional leaders) about the Baghdadi mission caused some consternation on MSNBC. This morning, Trump was asked why he didn’t inform Schiff, and the president was quite blunt:

Pres says he didn't give advance notice of the raid to House Intell Chair @RepAdamSchiff, because he considers Schiff "the biggest leaker in Washington." pic.twitter.com/L5IA9pjy0I — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 28, 2019

“I said what I do and that I mean” Now onto #Schiff

“A leaker like no ones seen before” “Biggest leaker in Washington” “I’ve watched #AdamSchiff leak” “A corrupt politician” #Trump is in a good mood. @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/w0p1ck1QGz — Bernie Connor (@BernieConnor9) October 28, 2019

