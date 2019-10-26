On Saturday night President Trump tweeted out something that started a whole lot of speculation:
Something very big has just happened!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019
What is it about? Well, we’ve seen rumors, but it looks like the mystery will be cleared up Sunday morning:
“President of the United States will be making a major statement tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock from the White House,” White House says.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 27, 2019
In a formal advisement, the White House declares that the president's Sunday morning announcement will include "a major statement."
It remains unclear what topic or event the president will be speaking on.
— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) October 27, 2019
The White House announced the president will make a statement to the country tomorrow at 9am.
Announcement comes an hour after Trump said “something very big just happened.”
— Steve Beynon (@StevenBeynon) October 27, 2019
There’s a lot of buzz that the announcement could be related to the leader of ISIS, though that’s unconfirmed:
Trump announcement tomorrow morning seems to relate to Baghdadi killed or captured. If true, good day for the good guys. https://t.co/1S5hAUkEo6
— Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) October 27, 2019
My Guess: They killed ISIS head Abu Bakr al Baghdadi https://t.co/OKWvcCZJxJ
— Maer Roshan (@MaerRoshan) October 27, 2019
#breakingnews @Newsweek can confirm that #Baghdadi was the target of US operation tonight in #Syria. Reporting by @JimLaPorta @ShaolinTom and me. https://t.co/11gNA9fX2O
— Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) October 27, 2019
“And the Defense Department told the White House they have "high confidence" that the high-value target killed was Baghdadi but further verification is pending.”
— Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) October 27, 2019
We’ll find out Sunday.
UPDATE: More information is starting to come in about what Sunday’s announcement might be about:
US special forces operation went after ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, I’m told.
Details still coming in.
Trump scheduled to make announcement tomorrow morning.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 27, 2019
BREAKING: ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi believed to have been killed in US raid in Syria
— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 27, 2019
Acc to well placed military sources, a high value ISIS target believed to be Abu Bakr al Baghdadi was killed by US led forces in Idlib, Syria. US military cannot yet confirm identity of deceased target. DNA tests underway. POTUS expected to make an announcement Sunday morning.
— Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 27, 2019