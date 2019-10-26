On Saturday night President Trump tweeted out something that started a whole lot of speculation:

What is it about? Well, we’ve seen rumors, but it looks like the mystery will be cleared up Sunday morning:

There’s a lot of buzz that the announcement could be related to the leader of ISIS, though that’s unconfirmed:

We’ll find out Sunday.

UPDATE: More information is starting to come in about what Sunday’s announcement might be about:

