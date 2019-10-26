On Saturday night President Trump tweeted out something that started a whole lot of speculation:

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

What is it about? Well, we’ve seen rumors, but it looks like the mystery will be cleared up Sunday morning:

“President of the United States will be making a major statement tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock from the White House,” White House says. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 27, 2019

In a formal advisement, the White House declares that the president's Sunday morning announcement will include "a major statement." It remains unclear what topic or event the president will be speaking on. — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) October 27, 2019

The White House announced the president will make a statement to the country tomorrow at 9am. Announcement comes an hour after Trump said “something very big just happened.” — Steve Beynon (@StevenBeynon) October 27, 2019

There’s a lot of buzz that the announcement could be related to the leader of ISIS, though that’s unconfirmed:

Trump announcement tomorrow morning seems to relate to Baghdadi killed or captured. If true, good day for the good guys. https://t.co/1S5hAUkEo6 — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) October 27, 2019

My Guess: They killed ISIS head Abu Bakr al Baghdadi https://t.co/OKWvcCZJxJ — Maer Roshan (@MaerRoshan) October 27, 2019

“And the Defense Department told the White House they have "high confidence" that the high-value target killed was Baghdadi but further verification is pending.” — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) October 27, 2019

We’ll find out Sunday.

UPDATE: More information is starting to come in about what Sunday’s announcement might be about:

US special forces operation went after ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, I’m told. Details still coming in. Trump scheduled to make announcement tomorrow morning. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 27, 2019

BREAKING: ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi believed to have been killed in US raid in Syria — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 27, 2019