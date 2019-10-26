Today is Hillary Clinton’s birthday, and some well-wishers are letting Hillary do the talking for them:

Is Hillary considering another presidential run? You’d think she would have deleted this (maybe with BleachBit) otherwise:

Trending

Others joined in wishing Clinton a happy birthday with one of the worst aging tweets in history:

In a show of bipartisanship, Team Trump even joined in:

Ouch!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionDonald TrumpHillary Clinton