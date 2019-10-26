Today is Hillary Clinton’s birthday, and some well-wishers are letting Hillary do the talking for them:
Happy birthday @HillaryClinton 😂😂😂 https://t.co/wGu6piThRn
— NYCResident (@resident_nyc) October 26, 2019
Happy Birthday Hillary! https://t.co/bCg2r4BjhC
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 26, 2019
Is Hillary considering another presidential run? You’d think she would have deleted this (maybe with BleachBit) otherwise:
Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016
Others joined in wishing Clinton a happy birthday with one of the worst aging tweets in history:
LMFAO.
I hope this is the first thing the aliens intercept.
— Ron Barker (@wrongnowshutup2) October 26, 2019
Happy birthday to this private citizen!
— Jessica #TakeItBack Fletcher (@heckyessica) October 26, 2019
Happy Birthday to the most corrupt, never-going-to-be-President, Jezebel in this country. https://t.co/AqLVo1A3rM
— Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) October 26, 2019
Happy Anniversary!!!!!!! https://t.co/rNTtwgglYh
— Tom McArdle (@MacArdghail) October 26, 2019
Never ever gonna get tired of laughing at this. https://t.co/PjaKBtEh8W
— Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 26, 2019
President Trump should designate today National Libs Owned Day https://t.co/3PpSYdJ96i pic.twitter.com/gtIsg9mkOg
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 26, 2019
In a show of bipartisanship, Team Trump even joined in:
https://t.co/9uMirCsqE5 pic.twitter.com/tSB8WpUxAQ
— Team Trump (@TeamTrump) October 26, 2019
Ouch!