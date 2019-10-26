Today is Hillary Clinton’s birthday, and some well-wishers are letting Hillary do the talking for them:

Is Hillary considering another presidential run? You’d think she would have deleted this (maybe with BleachBit) otherwise:

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

Others joined in wishing Clinton a happy birthday with one of the worst aging tweets in history:

LMFAO. I hope this is the first thing the aliens intercept. — Ron Barker (@wrongnowshutup2) October 26, 2019

Happy birthday to this private citizen! — Jessica #TakeItBack Fletcher (@heckyessica) October 26, 2019

Happy Birthday to the most corrupt, never-going-to-be-President, Jezebel in this country. https://t.co/AqLVo1A3rM — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) October 26, 2019

Never ever gonna get tired of laughing at this. https://t.co/PjaKBtEh8W — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 26, 2019

President Trump should designate today National Libs Owned Day https://t.co/3PpSYdJ96i pic.twitter.com/gtIsg9mkOg — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 26, 2019

In a show of bipartisanship, Team Trump even joined in:

Ouch!