The DOJ’s Barr and Durham investigation into the origins of the Russia collusion investigation has reportedly turned into a criminal inquiry. Meanwhile, James Comey was interviewed today and was asked about what he’ll do if Trump wins re-election:

Former FBI Director James Comey says he's moving to New Zealand if President Donald Trump wins re-election pic.twitter.com/fBMPaJHEPI — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 26, 2019

Is that a joke or a threat? Either way the GOP and Trump probably appreciate it:

Consider this an in-kind donation to Trump’s reelection by an unwitting Comey https://t.co/a1CHoULEgr — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 26, 2019

The “send comey to New Zealand”

t-shirts are coming — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) October 26, 2019

Bring ’em on!

That's reason enough to vote for Trump, isn't it? https://t.co/R28M72a7xU — 😇 (@IStateYourName_) October 26, 2019

He will be extradited. — A.L. Perry (@aa_perry) October 26, 2019

I am pretty sure James Comey misspoken, I’m not aware of any Federal penitentiary named New Zealand. — Tony Hui (@TonyHui99) October 26, 2019

He can go now https://t.co/Lzn9RMHBtJ — Jason (@JHenryProject) October 26, 2019

Maybe John Brennan will want to go with him.