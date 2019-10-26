The Biden 2020 campaign seems to be running into some financial difficulties because Joe’s campaign has asked supporters to “dig deep”:

NEW: In a confidential memo, Biden’s campaign urges top bundlers to “dig deep” seeking to contain fallout from being in 5th place in cash on hand. — Biden flips on a super PAC

— Ricchetti dispatched to shore up donor class

— Private jet grumbles More —> https://t.co/A4jhL8CM2v — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 26, 2019

One way the campaign has been trying to save money involves staffers’ living arrangements while on the road:

One cost-conscious measure the Biden memo touted: headquarters staff staying at the supporters' homes “whenever it is available.” https://t.co/A4jhL8CM2v — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 26, 2019

And as you know, Biden has been among Democrats warning the country about the ravages of climate change, which makes this expense all the richer:

Biden's campaign spent almost $1 million dollars on chartered jets in one quarter. I just can't with this guy. https://t.co/ydoxNuNalG — Lynn Comella (@LynnComella) October 26, 2019

Big factor in Trump 2016 campaign (and any other, especially with candidate over 70): a big, comfortable private jet.https://t.co/Oilbi6GTJx — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 26, 2019

Just perfect:

The Biden campaign's $920k on chartered jets in Q3 has drawn some donor complaints. The campaign won't say the last time he flew commercial (They did say he took Amtrak last week, though).https://t.co/A4jhL8CM2v pic.twitter.com/dhoJDwa265 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 26, 2019

You can’t make this stuff up.

Biden just is not good at running for president. https://t.co/L6c2vQEjIY — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 26, 2019

It’s almost certainly not going as well as he’d hoped so far.