The Biden 2020 campaign seems to be running into some financial difficulties because Joe’s campaign has asked supporters to “dig deep”:
NEW: In a confidential memo, Biden’s campaign urges top bundlers to “dig deep” seeking to contain fallout from being in 5th place in cash on hand.
— Biden flips on a super PAC
— Ricchetti dispatched to shore up donor class
— Private jet grumbles
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 26, 2019
One way the campaign has been trying to save money involves staffers’ living arrangements while on the road:
One cost-conscious measure the Biden memo touted: headquarters staff staying at the supporters' homes “whenever it is available.” https://t.co/A4jhL8CM2v
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 26, 2019
And as you know, Biden has been among Democrats warning the country about the ravages of climate change, which makes this expense all the richer:
Biden's campaign spent almost $1 million dollars on chartered jets in one quarter. I just can't with this guy. https://t.co/ydoxNuNalG
— Lynn Comella (@LynnComella) October 26, 2019
Big factor in Trump 2016 campaign (and any other, especially with candidate over 70): a big, comfortable private jet.https://t.co/Oilbi6GTJx
— Byron York (@ByronYork) October 26, 2019
Just perfect:
The Biden campaign's $920k on chartered jets in Q3 has drawn some donor complaints.
The campaign won't say the last time he flew commercial
(They did say he took Amtrak last week, though).https://t.co/A4jhL8CM2v pic.twitter.com/dhoJDwa265
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 26, 2019
You can’t make this stuff up.
Biden just is not good at running for president. https://t.co/L6c2vQEjIY
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 26, 2019
It’s almost certainly not going as well as he’d hoped so far.