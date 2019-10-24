Joe Biden continues to compete to gain traction in the field of 2020 Democrats seeking that party’s nomination, so apparently Joe thought it was the right time to dust off a notorious promise to help pitch his health care plan:

.@JoeBiden on his health-care plan: “If you like” your policy, "you can keep it" pic.twitter.com/Id8GIdr9wP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 24, 2019

Where have we heard that before?

Dude can't even come up with his own lies. https://t.co/r6AbrhbURd — Dwayne Schneider 🛠 (@DwaynesStache) October 24, 2019

Heard that one before…. https://t.co/DK0ZhHrksu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 24, 2019

Right?

His comms team is the best. https://t.co/ib8qBMZbzZ — trick-or-treater (@neontaster) October 24, 2019

Worked really well the first time! https://t.co/e14n5L21EO — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 24, 2019

The chuckleheads who came up with this lie for Obama just laughed it off on Charlie Rose's show with no pushback, so why not use it again? https://t.co/Ef3e7vsEgH — BT (@back_ttys) October 24, 2019

Millions will lose their plans. Rise. Repeat. https://t.co/lNWzAsvwH5 — Kaitlin (@thefactualprep) October 24, 2019

🤣🤣🤣 Word for word a repeat of past lies. https://t.co/2uPn7iwcZ1 — Josh Cox (@joshuacox) October 24, 2019

…and premiums will go down $2500. https://t.co/plfIkE6JcL — Only a Russian Asset can make this crap up! (@cantpretendtoo) October 24, 2019

Digging back into his old lie of the year material, I see. https://t.co/ThYHlCSwJa — Brian Simpson ; (@bmsimp) October 24, 2019

My God Democrats are a clown show. Couldn’t make it up! 😂👇🏼 https://t.co/h3YGRfQO3V — Michael Pierce (@MichaelMPierce) October 24, 2019

Sounds like the "lie of the year" from a few years ago https://t.co/xHRcw0st7Z — Don McDowell (@DonMcDowell) October 24, 2019

Since it went so well the first time, Joe must figure it’s the right time to take 2013’s Politifact Lie of the Year out for another spin. So what’s next?

Tomorrow he’ll be telling Syria not to cross the red line in the sand. https://t.co/AfW9fj4UH3 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 24, 2019

Next up: “if you’ve got a business, you didn’t build that.” https://t.co/FirnqiUpEM — Marcus Saylor (@markjohnsaylor) October 24, 2019

Stay tuned!