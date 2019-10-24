Joe Biden continues to compete to gain traction in the field of 2020 Democrats seeking that party’s nomination, so apparently Joe thought it was the right time to dust off a notorious promise to help pitch his health care plan:

Where have we heard that before?

Right?

Since it went so well the first time, Joe must figure it’s the right time to take 2013’s Politifact Lie of the Year out for another spin. So what’s next?

Stay tuned!

