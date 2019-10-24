There’s a contingent of “I’m With Her” faithful from 2008 and 2016 who are keeping their fingers crossed that Hillary Clinton decides to jump into the 2020 fray. According to former Clinton adviser Philippe Reines, there’s a small chance that could happen — very small:

Reines also said something similar on Tucker Carlson last night:

Perhaps Hillary’s having too much fun pretending she won in 2016 to give actually winning one more go.

At least Hillary would be forced to go to Wisconsin this time.

Tags: 2020 campaignHillary ClintonPhilippe Reines