The latest numbers for 2020 Democrats in Iowa are in:
New Emerson poll of Iowa Democrats:
-Biden 23%
-Warren 23%
-Buttigieg 16%
-Sanders 13%
-Yang 5%
-Bullock 4%
-Booker 3%
Everyone else below 2% pic.twitter.com/BzSTatDNtO
— Musadiq Bidar (@Bidar411) October 17, 2019
Wow. Kamala Harris and Beto O’Rourke are among the hardest hit:
Can Kamala's staff photoshop her into this tweet? https://t.co/nC8y94LXNm
— Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 17, 2019
It’s over for @KamalaHarris. No wonder her staff is picking dumb fights with BuzzFeed. https://t.co/bLVAYPuvAV
— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) October 17, 2019
The irony is that terrible poll for some candidates will cause them to dial up the rhetoric instead of realize it might be a reason they’re failing to gain traction:
I dislike Warren but Harris and Beto are the most annoying to me. And apparently not just me. https://t.co/nMJkMognc1
— Michael K Pate (@michaelkpate) October 17, 2019
Ask and you shall receive pic.twitter.com/mTZBjxOdOC
— Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) October 17, 2019
If Harris finishes behind Gabbard…. oh man. https://t.co/4FT7hpt2KS
— Matt Rexroad (@MattRexroad) October 17, 2019
Bullock has twice Harris's Iowa vote share and I didn't even know he was still running. https://t.co/62CGQLv0Ab
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 17, 2019
Andrew Yang has more than twice the support that Kamala Harris has in Iowa. Incredible. https://t.co/qIB3guZ4uC
— Important Influencer (@gorton_colin) October 17, 2019
Beto 😂😂😂😂😂
— Mike (@BurghFinsFan) October 17, 2019
Harris's "moving to Iowa" strategy is really paying off. https://t.co/OECh5302m3
— R.J. Van Auken (@RJVanAuken) October 17, 2019
Yang ahead of Harris 😂😂 https://t.co/p4kRDjEfGG
— George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) October 17, 2019
Where’s Harris?
— Connie Rodebaugh (@connie_rodeconn) October 17, 2019
Tulsi pretty much ended Kamala's run. Oh my days
— Gustavo (@GMedina2000) October 17, 2019