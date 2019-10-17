The latest numbers for 2020 Democrats in Iowa are in:

New Emerson poll of Iowa Democrats: -Biden 23%

-Warren 23%

-Buttigieg 16%

-Sanders 13%

-Yang 5%

-Bullock 4%

-Booker 3% Everyone else below 2% pic.twitter.com/BzSTatDNtO — Musadiq Bidar (@Bidar411) October 17, 2019

Wow. Kamala Harris and Beto O’Rourke are among the hardest hit:

Can Kamala's staff photoshop her into this tweet? https://t.co/nC8y94LXNm — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 17, 2019

It’s over for @KamalaHarris. No wonder her staff is picking dumb fights with BuzzFeed. https://t.co/bLVAYPuvAV — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) October 17, 2019

The irony is that terrible poll for some candidates will cause them to dial up the rhetoric instead of realize it might be a reason they’re failing to gain traction:

I dislike Warren but Harris and Beto are the most annoying to me. And apparently not just me. https://t.co/nMJkMognc1 — Michael K Pate (@michaelkpate) October 17, 2019

Ask and you shall receive pic.twitter.com/mTZBjxOdOC — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) October 17, 2019

If Harris finishes behind Gabbard…. oh man. https://t.co/4FT7hpt2KS — Matt Rexroad (@MattRexroad) October 17, 2019

Bullock has twice Harris's Iowa vote share and I didn't even know he was still running. https://t.co/62CGQLv0Ab — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 17, 2019

Andrew Yang has more than twice the support that Kamala Harris has in Iowa. Incredible. https://t.co/qIB3guZ4uC — Important Influencer (@gorton_colin) October 17, 2019

Beto 😂😂😂😂😂 — Mike (@BurghFinsFan) October 17, 2019

Harris's "moving to Iowa" strategy is really paying off. https://t.co/OECh5302m3 — R.J. Van Auken (@RJVanAuken) October 17, 2019

Yang ahead of Harris 😂😂 https://t.co/p4kRDjEfGG — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) October 17, 2019

Where’s Harris? — Connie Rodebaugh (@connie_rodeconn) October 17, 2019