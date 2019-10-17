The latest numbers for 2020 Democrats in Iowa are in:

Wow. Kamala Harris and Beto O’Rourke are among the hardest hit:

Trending

The irony is that terrible poll for some candidates will cause them to dial up the rhetoric instead of realize it might be a reason they’re failing to gain traction:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignBeto O'RourkeiowaKamala Harris