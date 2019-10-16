At last night’s Democrat debate, billionaire Tom Steyer joined others on stage in criticizing billionaires for not paying their “fair share”:

Forget the fact that Steyer could alleviate his guilt immediately by cutting a huge check to the U.S. Treasury (they’d gladly accept it), but Steyer should look on the bright side: If he wasn’t so rich he couldn’t be the top donor to Tom Steyer 2020:

If Steyer weren’t a billionaire he couldn’t be on track to join an elite club of super-rich candidates:

Wow, impressive!

And then bash the very means that got you there. Perfect.

