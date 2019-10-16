At last night’s Democrat debate, billionaire Tom Steyer joined others on stage in criticizing billionaires for not paying their “fair share”:

Billionaire Tom Steyer says It's “absolutely wrong” to be a billionaire pic.twitter.com/2U4oJtyATg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 16, 2019

Forget the fact that Steyer could alleviate his guilt immediately by cutting a huge check to the U.S. Treasury (they’d gladly accept it), but Steyer should look on the bright side: If he wasn’t so rich he couldn’t be the top donor to Tom Steyer 2020:

Steyer spent $47 million of mostly his own money https://t.co/7vgET9D3p2 — Chris Zubak-Skees (@zubakskees) October 16, 2019

Just after midnight last night Tom Steyer revealed he'd raised more than any other Democrat this quarter from someone named "Tom Steyer." https://t.co/j41B2YdwJA — Chris Zubak-Skees (@zubakskees) October 16, 2019

If Steyer weren’t a billionaire he couldn’t be on track to join an elite club of super-rich candidates:

$47 million. The jaw-dropping sum, spent in his campaign's first three months, places Steyer on track to join the biggest self-funding political candidates in American history. https://t.co/bz3L2LEMIL — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 16, 2019

Steyer’s $48 million in self-funding amounts to roughly $37,000 per word he spoke in Tuesday’s debate https://t.co/7CkWCd9yMw — Ben Pershing (@benpershing) October 16, 2019

Wow, impressive!

Must be nice to buy your way on to the debate stage https://t.co/r2EBRAEQxL — Nathan Kiker (@nathan_kiker) October 16, 2019

And then bash the very means that got you there. Perfect.