With Bernie Sanders dropping in the 2020 Democrat polls a little bit, he’s going to have to go after the other frontrunners a little more aggressively, and if this is indicative of the kind of heat that’s going to be brought, Bernie’s at risk of accidentally setting himself on fire:

Sanders: Warren Is a Capitalist Through Her Bones, I Am Nothttps://t.co/kRxaazQ2II — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 14, 2019

Well isn’t that special?

.@BernieSanders says that he's not a #capitalist like @ewarren, because he "will not tolerate for 1 sec the kind of #greed and #corruption and income and wealth inequality"… Says the man who owns three homes and made at least $1M since 2016 electionhttps://t.co/Btc1PxjZjr — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) October 14, 2019

So it’s come to this, eh? Oh my:

Reminder that Sanders is worth $2.5 million and has 3 spacious houses. — Marie (@MarieUSA79) October 14, 2019

That's his argument for "pick me." 😶😂 — snail tracks (@snailtracks) October 14, 2019

Bernie Sanders has used being a capitalist as an insult against Elizabeth Warren. What has this country come to? — Zachary Gerlufsen (@gerfufflesen) October 14, 2019

So says the man that sold the book in the capitalistic system that USA runs under. Hypocrisy? https://t.co/8SfEkJNjkt — The Dexter effect (@traceyirvin12) October 14, 2019

The Democrat Hypocrite Party! — Pressthis (@Pressthisone) October 14, 2019

Socialism is great if you're one of the ruling elites! Good work Comrade Bernie — Don Shimoda (@shimoda_don) October 14, 2019

Watching millionaires argue about which one is the least capitalist should probably be considered to be an in-kind donation to Trump’s re-election campaign.