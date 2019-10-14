With Bernie Sanders dropping in the 2020 Democrat polls a little bit, he’s going to have to go after the other frontrunners a little more aggressively, and if this is indicative of the kind of heat that’s going to be brought, Bernie’s at risk of accidentally setting himself on fire:

Well isn’t that special?

Trending

So it’s come to this, eh? Oh my:

Watching millionaires argue about which one is the least capitalist should probably be considered to be an in-kind donation to Trump’s re-election campaign.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SanderscapitalismElizabeth Warrensocialism