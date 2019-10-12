PG&E has been shutting down power grids in northern California “to remove the risk of power lines being taken down by high winds and sparking a wildfire like the one that devastated towns like Paradise in 2018.”

The outages have caused backlash, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is upping the blame game:

The power shut-offs by PG&E are not a story of climate change. It’s a story of greed and mismanagement. Of recklessness and putting profits before people. It’s outrageous and unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/8ecLSts9Za — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 11, 2019

He took “projection” to the next level:

Dude you literally wrote these laws. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 12, 2019

Shhh… don’t tell anyone

Maybe they’ll forget — AnnetteG (@Annette_HW101) October 12, 2019

Newsom sure hopes so.

I am truly gobsmacked! Newsom set up a bonfire and blames others. https://t.co/OxZAxOUiRO — Terry O' (@IrishTea1) October 12, 2019

And we’ve finally found a problem that is NOT caused by climate change. Go figure!

It's a story of you spineless #Democrats bowing to environmental extremist by NOT LETTING THE POWER COMPANY TRIM OVERGROWN TREES ALONG THE LINE!https://t.co/TuOdawIIbX CC: @borepatch — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) October 12, 2019

Oh yeah reminds me of Demorats that have destroyed California… — Johnny Ringo 🏁 (@boodog4849) October 11, 2019

Its a story of failed democrats destroying California — Rabid Dolphin (@G3odesic) October 11, 2019

The greed and mismanagement of Californias politicians and our state you weasels — mishmashmisty (@mishmashmisty) October 11, 2019

The hubris of this dick in a suit is astounding. How about the state's lack of any management of forests, the leading contributor of fuel for massive fires? Feds offered matching funds and manpower, which CA declined, because the #ClimateChangeGod must be appeased. https://t.co/d8EIeeD8IH — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 11, 2019

You put futile efforts to fight Climate Change above people and proper governance. What's worse? Trying to protecting shareholder profits or allegiance to a false god to the detriment of Californians? https://t.co/d8EIeeD8IH — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 11, 2019

PG&E spent $2.7 billion on upgrades. But it will never be enough because high voltage power lines serving flammable homes🏘 in wooded areas don’t belong in California — where Santa Ana winds and accompanying raging wildfires 🔥🌳have been part of the ecosystem for 5,000 years! https://t.co/mtSSlaGhQ7 — Khanoisseur 🐶🤦🏻‍♂️🌎 (@Khanoisseur) October 11, 2019

