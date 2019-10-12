Among Democrats, Beto O’Rourke’s gun control rhetoric is perhaps matched by Rep. Eric Swalwell, who tried to make a point using pro-2nd Amendment comments from Ben Shapiro:

Please tell me this lunatic does not own a gun. Reason 1,578 America needs red flag laws. https://t.co/NA9IPs0CDV — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 12, 2019

Swalwell in fact proved a point, but not the one he intended to make:

Reason 1,579,426 why any red flag law would surely be abused by the lunatics on the Left https://t.co/cKmwrbVgMw — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 12, 2019

Add another one to the pile!

If this is your criteria for the necessity and efficacy of #RedFlagLaws, then we DEFINITELY do not need them. Then again, @benshapiro must be a violent extremist since words are violence to the new left. Next you'll call him an anti-Semitic Nazi fascist white supremacist. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) October 12, 2019

This is a purposefully melodramatic and ridiculous take on someone using absurdity to highlight absurdity. To hell with this cancel culture garbage and putting people on lists just because you dislike them. https://t.co/E1rOxI262d — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 12, 2019

That he would consider an offhand comment a "red flag" inspires me to buy a gun. There is no recognition of who is truly threatening who here. https://t.co/HCy4hF26zy — Chief (@GloomAndDrewm) October 12, 2019

Actually, you're demonstrating the reasons we cannot have "red flag laws." You are a DUMB PERSON. https://t.co/keryMDuryh — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) October 12, 2019

Yes, we need red flag laws so politicians can disarm American citizens. They will be so much easier to control when they can't fight back. Democrats are so naive they have no idea that they are reinforcing the reason why we have the 2A. https://t.co/3nd6oRqDCv — Ben Crazy (@ben_crazy76) October 12, 2019

When they take away your first amendment right and you want to use your second amendment right to protect against the infringement of your first, they will take that away too. https://t.co/UJmnNftWbP — JohnEric (@overboard182) October 12, 2019

Duke Nukem coming for your guns for political disagreement. — Underdog (@rdbrewer4) October 12, 2019

You can sign them into law when you are President. Lol — Frank Hdz. (@hdz1966) October 12, 2019

OUCH!

Maybe first any “red flag law” should be reserved for somebody who wanted to be president who reminded law-abiding Americans who has the nukes:

You threatened to nuke Americans. https://t.co/r83Cr7uZm3 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 12, 2019

Here’s a law we can get behind:

How about red flag laws for congressmen who think it's crazy that a father would defend his children from government ownership? https://t.co/gGlK2xz3QT — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 12, 2019

Bingo!

Editor’s note: This post has been updated to include additional tweets.