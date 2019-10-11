The team that won the 2019 Little League World Series visited the White House Friday, but it was the way the team from Louisiana got back home that perhaps made the most news:

After the official White House championship visit of the World Little League Champion Eastbank, Louisiana team today, Pres Trump invites the entire team to take an unexpected ride home with him on Air Force One tonight. He's speaking at a Lake Charles, La rally. — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) October 11, 2019

President @realDonaldTrump welcomed these @LittleLeague champs to the White House! And then gave them a ride home on Air Force One! ⚾ pic.twitter.com/KuRUPvWUKA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 12, 2019

Talk about getting home in style:

Spotted on Air Force One: -Steve Scalise -Members of the championship Little League team. They’re getting a ride back to their home state of Louisiana, where Trump is holding a rally tonight. — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) October 11, 2019

POTUS boards Air Force One with the Little League champs from Louisiana pic.twitter.com/2On8iriDgo — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) October 11, 2019

The Eastbank Little League team, the Little League World Champions, caught a ride home to Lousiana, Friday, October 11, with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One.

The team was in Washington to meet the president at the White House. (AP) pic.twitter.com/PFaWgS7t0A — The Voice of America (@VOANews) October 12, 2019

Classic @realDonaldTrump! La Eastbank All Stars (2019 Little League world champions) just happened to be visiting the White House today–when the president called an audible and invited them to JOIN US on Air Force One for the flight back to LA! pic.twitter.com/PyDDyx79xv — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson) October 11, 2019

What an experience:

Pres also shares the stage at his rally with the Little League Championship Team who got a ride home to Louisiana on Air Force One. They're not old enough to vote, but @POTUS told the pitcher he'd like to represent him when he works out a contract in the Major Leagues. pic.twitter.com/YDzjIOF1o7 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 12, 2019

Nice!

