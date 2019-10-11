Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign is polling at between one and three percent depending on which poll you subscribe to, so he’s obviously decided that going full irony is the only way to boost those numbers:

There can be no reward, no benefit, no tax break for anyone or any institution or organization in America that denies the full human rights, and the full civil rights, of everyone in America. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 11, 2019

Wow, has he ever listened to the words that have come out of his mouth?

That's exactly why you shouldn't be President. https://t.co/aEQImUvfPO — BT (@back_ttys) October 11, 2019

"There can be no reward for denying civil rights" – says the guy who wants to be rewarded with the Presidency for doing exactly that. — BT (@back_ttys) October 11, 2019

For many, Beto O’Rourke’s take serves as a warning against voting for somebody like Beto O’Rourke:

Does this sound like a first amendment violation to you? https://t.co/NZc3bF4pro — Toad (@ItsToad_) October 11, 2019

Shorter: "If you don't bow to my thoughts, I will violate your civil rights." https://t.co/DGGDeChssE — Karsten Kinstler (@KarstenKinstler) October 11, 2019

I don't think @BetoORourke understands how this thing works. https://t.co/wYaSyE8TzY — Big Enos Burdette (@therealbaber) October 11, 2019

Just to make it easier on all of us, just tell us what constitutional rights you would leave us with https://t.co/dFrnG8YFKe — Kevin BoydðŸ—½ ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@TheKevinBoyd) October 11, 2019

And there’s another unintended element in O’Rourke’s tweet:

So youâ€™re defunding Planned Parenthood? Wow. Did NOT see that coming! — SparkMaker (@plug_maker) October 11, 2019

He’s so helpful!

So what youâ€™re saying is, the government shouldnâ€™t give money to Planned Parenthood. I agree. — sydMachine (@sydmachine) October 11, 2019

does that include Planned Parenthood ðŸ¤”ðŸ¤” https://t.co/eJlpwNBRvW — Students for Life (@StudentsforLife) October 11, 2019

Did you CC Planned Parenthood on this? — Expressed Tweeted Consent (@ArkBuildersPa) October 11, 2019

AWESOME! Letâ€™s start with Planned Parenthood!!! — SeanTexaz (@SeanTexaz) October 11, 2019

O’rourke scored a real two-fer with that one.