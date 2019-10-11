Everybody who follows politics knows there’s not a bigger climate change alarmist than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and she’s taken her “things are awful because of fossil fuels” show on the road — or should we say to the air — because the New York congresswoman was in Copenhagen, Denmark sounding the alarm about emissions:

“Climate change is not a coincidence

It’s a consequence of an unsustainable way of life. Measured in emissions, injustice and inequality. The scientists have done their job let us do ours” #TheFutureWeWant #C40Summit pic.twitter.com/0tsL48G4AD — Nicky Gavron AM (@nickygavron) October 11, 2019

AOC also explained why her dreams might have been dashed:

.@AOC, near tears: My dreams of motherhood "now tastes bittersweet" because of global warming pic.twitter.com/hwNUSxtp3l — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 11, 2019

How'd she get to Copenhagen? https://t.co/N6Ol5Xmkfh — 👻 Bob “Spooky ghost of Bin Laden” Malak 👻 (@bob_malak) October 11, 2019

She must have walked to Copenhagen. https://t.co/An7P4t8zya — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) October 11, 2019

Maybe she borrowed the sailboat Greta Thunberg used to get to NYC?

Yet she flew to Denmark on a jet instead of doing the eco-friendly Skype-in? That’s consistent. https://t.co/1hnQdI3twG — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) October 11, 2019

"I cried on the entire flight to Copenhagen just thinking about it." https://t.co/mRyfocvI7X — BT (@back_ttys) October 11, 2019

Why must climate change alarmists hold all their meetings in person and bring an enormous carbon footprint with them?

I’m assuming she flew to Copenhagen on unicorn farts (no methane in those, gang. Relax.) — Dave Gray (@docgray81) October 11, 2019

Did she fly to Copenhagen? 🤷‍♀️ — commonsense (@commonsense258) October 11, 2019

How did @AOC get to Copenhagen? Also, please don't have kids. You've ruined enough of them already, you don't need to ruin one more. https://t.co/f6tHnaVdEl — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 11, 2019

I've never said this but…thank God for her irrational fear. https://t.co/kHCgZwxymN — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) October 11, 2019

She also could have spoken to them via video instead of increasing the carbon in the environment by flying there. What a hypocrite! #crocodiletears https://t.co/N1UcEWu81r — Mike Opelka (@stuntbrain) October 11, 2019

Then maybe she should stop flying all over the place and lead by example. — Samurai Apocalypse (@heather4liberty) October 11, 2019

This cult believes that humans are the enemy; breeding them makes you evil. (So does breathing and existing as one.) Embracing a cult has consequences. They’re bad. https://t.co/u4RElSsCot — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 11, 2019

You have stolen my child(hood). https://t.co/qdSe1v8DSU — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 11, 2019

She does know she could like Skype instead of flying to these meetings right? — commonsense (@commonsense258) October 11, 2019

They don't do video conferencing in Copenhagen? — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) October 11, 2019

Apparently not.