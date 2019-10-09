Even though the media keeps giving Democrats an assist by saying there’s an “impeachment inquiry” going on in the House of Representatives, at this point there isn’t. Democrat Rep. John Garamendi even acknowledged that in an interview today, but still managed to fantasize about what might happen if there is an official inquiry and the Trump administration doesn’t cooperate:

So it’s confirmed: “Projection” has had a record-setting year:

They appear to be everything they accuse Trump of being.

Trending

Bingo.

It’s become clear the House Dems don’t want to “solve” anything.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill BarrDonald TrumpimpeachmentRep. John Garamendi