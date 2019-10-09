Even though the media keeps giving Democrats an assist by saying there’s an “impeachment inquiry” going on in the House of Representatives, at this point there isn’t. Democrat Rep. John Garamendi even acknowledged that in an interview today, but still managed to fantasize about what might happen if there is an official inquiry and the Trump administration doesn’t cooperate:

"It’s time to call in the sergeant at arms, march them off to a little jail." @RepGaramendi calls for AG Bill Barr and other witnesses in the impeachment inquiry into @realDonaldTrump to be arrested if they do not cooperate. pic.twitter.com/iIK8mLZJJC — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 9, 2019

So it’s confirmed: “Projection” has had a record-setting year:

It's weird how the people who constantly call Trump a totalitarian are the ones talking about locking people up for not bowing to their will. https://t.co/JKjIw2yBhF — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 9, 2019

They appear to be everything they accuse Trump of being.

Take the vote, go on record, and confirm an official inquiry and the White House will play ball. As of now, it's just a lopsided investigation supported by the speaker of the house. — 🎩MAD_Hatter🎩 (@1MAD_Hatter) October 9, 2019

Bingo.

Lol !!! That’s not how that works — Angie (@angiekaye999) October 9, 2019

Democrats are insane https://t.co/wk09Rq1z5b — Kandi Rider (@KandiRider) October 9, 2019

They must be really worried about the IG's 2nd report coming up here in a few weeks. This one will result in charges being recommended for Comey over the FISA warrants. And a whole lot of other Ds will go down, too. — Dave's Spirit (@dave_spirit2001) October 9, 2019

OR…Pelosi could call for a House vote, then have the committee conduct public hearings & allow Republican committee members to question witnesses. And the committee could also issue subpoenas. Presto! Problem solved. — Lesbian Conservative (@lesbianoutsider) October 9, 2019

It’s become clear the House Dems don’t want to “solve” anything.